OpenAI Creating A Social Media Platform To Compete Against X And Meta: Report

Hyderabad: OpenAI is reportedly working on various projects, including one centred around the social space. These claims are currently unconfirmed, and the project is said to be in its early stages. If this is true, then it would bring a new bold direction to the company and compete against other AI-powered social media platforms such as X (formerly known as Twitter) and Meta’s social media platforms. Notably, it could be a standalone app or be integrated directly into ChatGPT.

OpenAI’s Social Media Platform

According to a report from The Verge, OpenAI has developed an internal prototype of a social media platform. The company has reportedly invited a small group of testers to test the platform and provide feedback. As per the report, the platform is based on ChatGPT’s image-generation tool, which could integrate a feed-like structure similar to X.

However, it is still unclear whether this new project would be integrated into ChatGPT or be developed as a standalone app. Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, is said to be privately gathering external feedback on the project. If the platform turns out to be true and becomes public, then the rivalry between Altman and Musk, who previously co-funded OpenAI, would increase. Interestingly, Musk attempted to buy OpenAI by offering an unsolicited $97.4 billion, which was cheekily declined by Altman, saying, "No thank you, but we will buy Twitter for $9.74 billion if you want.”

Industry observers suggest that if OpenAI launch a social media platform, then it would have access to proprietary, real-time user data to train its AI models, which the company currently lacks. Its competitors, such as X and Meta, already run on real-time data. The X’s AI models already use the content available on the platform. Meta utilises the vast database of Facebook and Instagram to power its Llama AI models.

Zuckerberg-owned Meta is reportedly working on a social layer for its AI assistant, leading all three companies into a war over AI-integrated digital communities.

Even though OpenAI is busy upgrading its GPT-4.1 model, the development of the social prototype highlights Altman’s ambition to see beyond AI chatbots. Whether the speculated project becomes a fully functional platform or not, the intent suggests OpenAI’s desire to grow itself.

Also Read: Following ChatGPT's Ghibli Art Controversy, Sam Altman Proposes Revenue Model For Artists