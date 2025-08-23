OpenAI Starts Hiring Sales Heads, First Physical Office Slated for 2025-End

Hyderabad: OpenAI has officially started hiring in India. There are currently three major job roles listed on the company’s career page, including leadership roles in Digital Native, Large Enterprise, and Strategies. All three job roles are under the Account Director.

These positions are based in New Delhi, which will focus on sales leadership and customer engagement for OpenAI’s products and services. Notably, this is the company’s first hiring drive in India.

What are the job roles?

The Digital Native’s job role for managing portfolios in tech-forward client segments.

The Large Enterprise’s job role is to oversee relationships with major business clients.

The Strategics’ job role is to keep strategic accounts with complex, large-scale AI deployments.

OpenAI’s first office in India

India is OpenAI’s second-largest market, as it has seen growth right after the United States (US).

Sam Altman, OpenAI CEO, through his X post shared that he would open his company’s first office in India later in 2025, and would visit the country in September. He mentioned that the growth of AI in India has been remarkable, as the company saw a 4x growth in ChatGPT users within the last year, and would be looking forward to investing more in the country.

AI offers in India

The growth of AI usage in India is evident, as recently the AI-powered search engine Perplexity AI partnered with telecom operator Bharti Airtel to offer a 12-month access to Perplexity Pro subscription worth Rs 17,000 for free to all Airtel users. Similarly, Google’s advanced and multimodal AI model, Gemini AI Pro, worth Rs 19,500, was offered for free for a year to all college students in India.



ChatGPT Go

Before the official announcement of OpenAI’s establishment of its first office in India, the company introduced ChatGPT Go, which is an affordable version of the full-fledged ChatGPT. Along with the features available in the free plan, it also includes access to GPT-5, image generation, file uploads, advanced data analysis, and projects, tasks, and custom GPTs. This AI model also has a longer memory for more personalised responses.

Notably, the ChatGPT Go is currently available in India and is priced at Rs 399.

OpenAI’s India Expansion

Recently, Altman, in a podcast with the cofounder of Zerodha, Nikhil Kamath, said that India may become its biggest market, and ChatGPT’s latest AI model GPT-5 was built based on feedback from Indian users.

Ashvini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Railways & Information Broadcasting, said in a statement, “OpenAI’s decision to establish a presence in India reflects the country’s growing leadership in digital innovation and AI adoption. With strong investments in digital public infrastructure, AI talent, and enterprise-scale solutions, India is uniquely positioned to drive the next wave of AI-led transformation.”

"As part of the IndiaAI Mission, we are building the ecosystem for trusted and inclusive AI, and we welcome OpenAI’s partnership in advancing this vision to ensure the benefits of AI reach every citizen,” he added.