Your Personal Conversation With ChatGPT Is Not Private, Reveals OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

Hyderabad: Your private chats with AI chatbots like ChatGPT may not be as private as you would think. In a recent YouTube podcast episode of This Past Weekend, hosted by Theo Von, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman revealed that there is no legal confidentiality for their conversations with ChatGPT. This was revealed when he was asked a question about how AI works with the current legal system.

Ever since Artificial Intelligence (AI) has taken over the internet, people, including children, have turned towards AI chatbots, such as ChatGPT, Grok, Copilot, and others, for therapy and emotional support. However, unlike professional therapists, lawyers, or doctors, there is no legal privilege safeguarding these confidential conversations, Altman said, adding that the company could be required to produce the conversation in case of a lawsuit or related legal proceeding.

OpenAI CEO said, "People talk about the most personal sh*t in their lives to ChatGPT. People use it – young people, especially, use it – as a therapist, a life coach; having these relationship problems and [asking] what should I do? And right now, if you talk to a therapist or a lawyer or a doctor about those problems, there’s legal privilege for it. There’s doctor-patient confidentiality, there’s legal confidentiality, whatever. And we haven’t figured that out yet for when you talk to ChatGPT."

He further went on to say that the concept of confidentiality and privacy for conversations with AI chatbots should be addressed urgently. If a user talks about their personal stuff to ChatGPT, then there must be a legal action or something to keep the conversations private. This means that currently, none of the conversations, especially regarding mental health, emotional advice, or relationships, made by the users are private.

These conversations can be presented in court, in case ChatGPT is facing any lawsuit. Unlike end-to-end encrypted apps, such as WhatsApp or Signal, that prevent third parties from reading or accessing your chats.

ChatGPT can currently read every conversation between users and ChatGPT, which can be used by the company to optimise the AI model and monitor the chats for misuse.

Although the San Francisco-based AI research company deletes conversations of the free accounts within 30 days, sometimes the company stores them back for legal and security reasons.

To add to the privacy concerns, OpenAI is currently having a legal battle with The New York Times, which requires the AI company to save user conversations with millions of ChatGPT users, excluding enterprise customers.