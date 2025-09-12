ETV Bharat / technology

OpenAI and Microsoft Reach Agreement, Reshaping AI Company’s Structure And Financial Future

Hyderabad: Tech giant Microsoft and AI research company OpenAI have come together and signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOU). This move will restructure OpenAI from a non-profit company into a ‘for-profit’ company, marking a new phase for the company. It indicates that the company could eventually introduce its shares and turn its head towards a public listing.

The details on the new commercial arrangements are yet to be disclosed, as both companies are working to finalise the terms of the definitive agreement.

In 2019, Microsoft invested $1 billion in OpenAI to support the development of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). While the tech giant invested another $10 billion in 2023 into the AI research company, under this, Microsoft had exclusive rights to sell OpenAI’s software tools via its Azure cloud computing platform and had priority access to its cutting-edge AI models.

The tech giant has lessened its grip this year to allow OpenAI to build its own data centre project, Stargate, which included signing $300 billion worth of long-term contracts with Oracle, as well as another cloud deal with Google.

As revenues now climb into the billions, OpenAI will now need vast amounts of computing power to keep up with the demand. So by converting itself into a for-profit company, OpenAI would be able to sustain its growth while pushing forward more sophisticated AI systems.