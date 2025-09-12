OpenAI and Microsoft Reach Agreement, Reshaping AI Company’s Structure And Financial Future
Published : September 12, 2025 at 11:30 AM IST
Hyderabad: Tech giant Microsoft and AI research company OpenAI have come together and signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOU). This move will restructure OpenAI from a non-profit company into a ‘for-profit’ company, marking a new phase for the company. It indicates that the company could eventually introduce its shares and turn its head towards a public listing.
The details on the new commercial arrangements are yet to be disclosed, as both companies are working to finalise the terms of the definitive agreement.
In 2019, Microsoft invested $1 billion in OpenAI to support the development of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). While the tech giant invested another $10 billion in 2023 into the AI research company, under this, Microsoft had exclusive rights to sell OpenAI’s software tools via its Azure cloud computing platform and had priority access to its cutting-edge AI models.
The tech giant has lessened its grip this year to allow OpenAI to build its own data centre project, Stargate, which included signing $300 billion worth of long-term contracts with Oracle, as well as another cloud deal with Google.
As revenues now climb into the billions, OpenAI will now need vast amounts of computing power to keep up with the demand. So by converting itself into a for-profit company, OpenAI would be able to sustain its growth while pushing forward more sophisticated AI systems.
Meanwhile, Microsoft would also want continued access to OpenAI’s technology, even though the AI company declares its models to achieve something close to human-level intelligence. Such a milestone would technically end the current partnership under the existing terms between both companies.
Currently, the non-profit AI research company is expected to receive over $100 billion, which is about 20 per cent of the $500 billion valuation that the company is seeking in private markets.
This makes OpenAI one of the well-funded and richest non-profit companies, according to a memo shared by Bret Taylor, who is the current chairman of OpenAI.
Notably, neither company has yet disclosed how much of OpenAI Microsoft will own, nor whether Microsoft will retain its exclusive access to OpenAI’s latest models and technology.
This MOU and the restructuring of OpenAI’s profit proposition are expected to bring in drama, high-stakes negotiations, and plenty of news headlines.