ChatGPT Becomes Faster And Smarter As GPT-4.1 and GPT-4.1 Mini Join The OpenAI Chatbot

Hyderabad: OpenAI has announced the expansion of the recently released GPT-4.1 and GPT-4.1 mini to ChatGPT. Previously limited to the company's application programming interface (API), both these artificial intelligence (AI) models were launched last month (alongside the GPT-4.1 nano) as a replacement for the GPT-4o and GPT-4o mini across the board.

In a thread post on X (formerly Twitter), OpenAI has announced the availability of GPT-4.1 in ChatGPT. Specialising in coding tasks and instructions, the new model is being presented as a "great alternative" to OpenAI o3 and o4-mini for "everyday coding needs". Meanwhile, the GPT-4.1 mini will replace the GPT-4o mini in ChatGPT.

The GPT-4.1 in ChatGPT will be accessible to Plus, Pro, and Team users via the "more models" dropdown in the model picker. In the coming weeks, Enterprise and Education users will also get access to GPT-4.1 in ChatGPT. Meanwhile, the GPT-4.1 mini in ChatGPT will be accessible to all users.

GPT-4.1 claims to deliver major improvements over previous models across key benchmarks:

Coding: Achieves 54.6 per cent on SWE-bench Verified, outperforming GPT-4o by 21.4 percentage points and GPT-4.5 by 26.6, positioning it as a top performer in real-world software engineering.

The GPT-4.1 mini claims to offer high performance at a lower cost and latency. OpenAI says that it surpasses GPT-4o in intelligence benchmarks while cutting latency in half and reducing cost by 83 per cent. The company had introduced the GPT-4.1 nano as the fastest and cheapest option built for low-latency tasks with strong scores. OpenAI has not added this model to ChatGPT. The nano remains accessible via API and may be integrated into some hardware for on-device AI applications.