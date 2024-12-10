OnePlus Pad Receives OxygenOS 15 Update In India: How To Install, What's New

Hyderabad: OnePlus has announced the rollout of the OxygenOS 15 stable version for the OnePlus Pad in India. The update was notified through the OnePlus community forum on Monday.

Based on Andriod 15, the latest update packs in AI features such as AI Reflections Eraser for removing reflections on glass surfaces in images, AI writing suites, AI productivity tools, improved animations, visual changes done by flux themes, and luminous rendering effects across the user interface (UI).

The company highlights these features as a part of the upcoming Android update via a community post. Moreover, the brand says it has already rolled out the latest update for OnePlus Pad users in batches in India. In the coming weeks, the update will also be available in North America (NA), and Europe (EU) regions starting next week.

OxygenOS 15 Update: How to install

To install the latest OxygenOS 15 update on the OnePlus Pad, just follow the below-mentioned steps to obtain the update:

Go to Settings. Tap on About Device. Go to System Update. Tap on the top right button and select 'Local Install'.

OxygenOS 15 Update: Features and Improvements

1. Visual Enhancements: After the latest update, the OnePlus Pad will have a visual enhancement throughout its UI (User Interface). Visual improvements include the flux themes with extensive home and lock screen customisation options. The home screen will get blurred wallpapers while the lock screen will have customisation features like AI depth effects, AI auto-fills, clock colour blending, and glass textures.

2. AI Features: The latest update brings in several AI features, such as an AI writing suite that can help you write optimised and clean content in an organised format. Another AI feature is the Clean Up that removes filler words like 'um', 'ah', 'hmm', etc from the voice notes while maintaining the original audio and making it more consistent. The AI Reflections Remover feature removes reflections of glass surfaces from photos, enhancing your mirror selfies and photos.

OnePlus Pad 2 received the same update a while ago (OnePlus Community)

3. Live Alerts: The update brings visual changes to the Live Alerts system which can display information more efficiently. When you tap on an alert capsule it will open up a detailed card that will have a new design and animation.

4. Camera App and Filters: The latest update introduces globally reversible photo editing capability, meaning that it will remember the previous edits from your edits and automatically apply them to your next edit to maintain the flow of creativity through editing. Furthermore, the update will bring a better integration between the Camera app and filters.

5. Charging Limit Feature: The Android 15-based update will have a new Charging limit feature that will limit the maximum charging of the device by up to 80 per cent to slow down battery degradation and prolong its lifespan.