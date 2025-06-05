ETV Bharat / technology

OnePlus Pad 3 With SD 8 Elite Chip, 8 Speakers, And 12,000+mAh Battery Announced In India

The Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus has revealed the OnePlus Pad 3 in India. It comes with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

OnePlus Pad 3 will come with 13.2-inch LCD display (Image Credits: OnePlus)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : June 5, 2025 at 4:33 PM IST

Hyderabad: OnePlus India has revealed the OnePlus Pad 3 in India as a successor to last year's OnePlus Pad 2. The new tablet was launched alongside the OnePlus 13s, the company’s first-ever compact flagship smartphone. The OnePlus Pad 3 features an all-metal unibody design and has a thickness of less than six millimetres. It features a 13.2-inch LCD screen with a 3.4K resolution and a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The tablet comes with a 13MP rear camera and packs a 12,140mAh battery with 80W of wired fast charging.

OnePlus Pad 3: Expected India price, variants

The prices of the OnePlus Pad 3 have not yet been revealed in India. It will be launching in Europe and North America on June 5, 2025 (today), and will become available to buy in the Indian market soon. The OnePlus Pad 3 is expected to be priced around Rs 50,000.

It comes in two RAM and storage variants: 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and 16GB RAM + 512GB storage. The new tablet is available in two colours: Storm Blue and Frosted Silver.

OnePlus Pad 3: Specifications

The OnePlus Pad features a 13.2-inch LCD LTPS display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz and a peak brightness of 900 nits. The device sports a total of eight speakers, which include four woofers and four tweeters. Weighing 675 grams, the tablet measures 5.97 mm in thickness.

The OnePlus Pad 3 is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform, paired with Adreno 830 GPU (up to 1.1GHz), 12GB LPDDR5x or 16GB LPDDR5T RAM, and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 of storage.

The new tablet boasts a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera. It houses a 12,140mAh battery with 80W of fast wired charging support. The OnePlus Pad 3 runs Oxygen OS 15 based on Android 15 out of the box.

SpecificationDetails
Display13.2-inch LCD LTPS, 144Hz refresh rate, 900 nits peak brightness
Speakers8 speakers (4 woofers, 4 tweeters)
Weight675 grams
Thickness5.97 mm
ProcessorSnapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform
GPUAdreno 830 (up to 1.1GHz)
RAM Options12GB LPDDR5x / 16GB LPDDR5T
Storage Options256GB/ 512GB UFS 4.0
Rear Camera13 MP
Front Camera8 MP
Battery12,140mAh
Charging80W fast wired charging
Operating SystemOxygen OS 15 (based on Android 15)
