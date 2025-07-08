ETV Bharat / technology

OnePlus Nord 5, Nord CE5, Buds 4 Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Offers, Availability

Hyderabad: OnePlus has launched the OnePlus Nord 5, OnePlus Nord CE5, and OnePlus Buds 4 in India. The Nord 5 comes equipped with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and a dual rear camera setup led by a 50MP Sony LYT-700 Main Sensor with OIS. Another highlight of the device is a 144Hz The Nord CE5 is a more affordable option and comes equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex chipset and a 7,100 mAh battery that claims to last up to 2.5 days of usage on a single charge. The Buds 4, on the other hand, are a pair of true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds, featuring 11mm woofers, 6mm tweeters, 3D Spatial Audio, and 55 dB Adaptive Noise Cancellation. Let's take a look at the prices, specifications, and features of all three devices.

OnePlus Nord 5: Price in India, Availability

The OnePlus Nord 5 arrives in three RAM/storage configurations. The phone starts at Rs 29,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The 12GB+256GB variant costs Rs 32,999 and the 12GB+512GB model costs Rs 35,999. The prices are inclusive of a Rs 2,000 instant bank discount available via select bank cards.

The device will arrive in Marble Sands, Phantom Grey, and Dry Ice colour variants. It will be available to buy from July 9, 2025, 12 PM onwards, via the OnePlus India website, the OnePlus Store App, Amazon, and mainline stores such as OnePlus Experience Stores, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronics, and more.

OnePlus Nord CE5: Price in India, Availability

The OnePlus Nord CE5 also arrives in three RAM/storage configurations. It costs Rs 22,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant, Rs 24,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant, and Rs 26,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant. These prices are also inclusive of a Rs 2,000 instant discount available via select bank cards.