OnePlus Nord 5, Nord CE 5, Buds 4 To Launch In India On July 8: Design And Key Features Revealed

Hyderabad: OnePlus is preparing to expand its Nord series with two new smartphones, the OnePlus Nord 5 and OnePlus Nord CE 5, set for launch in India and globally. The company had previously teased their arrival, but now it has officially announced the exact launch date for the new Nord 5 series smartphones, which will occur on July 8, 2025, at 2 PM IST. The two devices will be accompanied with OnePlus Buds 4.

OnePlus Nord 5 series, OnePlus Buds 4: Confirmed details

OnePlus has shared multiple posts on X, revealing key details and the official launch date for the upcoming OnePlus Nord 5 series. One teaser suggests that the OnePlus Nord 5 will feature a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, claiming to deliver a 72.9 per cent better performance than the Samsung A56 5G handset. Additionally, the microsite for the device reveals that it will feature a 7,300 square mm VC Cooling, which claims to be the largest in its category. OnePlus says that the device will be able to support BGMI and COD at 144 fps (frames per second). The OnePlus Nord 5 will boast a triple rear camera setup, while the OnePlus Nord CE5 will come with a dual rear camera.

OnePlus Buds 4 have been confirmed to come with Dual DACs, featuring 11mm woofer and 6mm tweeter. The TWS earbuds will support 3D Spatial Audio and LHDC Hi-Res Audio with 24 bit depth and 192 kHz sample rate. The OnePlus Buds 4 will arrive in two colour options—Green and Black.

Post launch, all devices will be available for sale via Amazon.

OnePlus Nord 5 series: Expected Specifications

The OnePlus Nord 5 is expected to feature a flat AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The device could boast a 50MP main rear camera and an 8MP ultra-wide camera, similar to the OnePlus Nord 4. Additionally, it might pack a 7,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging support.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord CE5 is expected to feature an OLED display. It could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset and sport a 7,100mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. Both smartphones are expected to run on Oxygen OS 15 based on Android 15.