OnePlus Offers Free Repair For Devices Affected With Green Line Display Issue, Motherboard Failure

OnePlus has acknowledged motherboard failures and green line display issues in its OnePlus 8 and 9 series, offering free resolutions to affected devices.

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : 50 minutes ago

OnePlus addresses green line display issue and motherboard failures
OnePlus addresses green line display issue and motherboard failures (ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: OnePlus has addressed motherboard failures and green line issues on displays plaguing its smartphones in India. In a conversation with FoneArena, the brand acknowledged cases centring around the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 9 series and promised free resolution and a lifetime screen warranty for all affected devices in addition to an upgrade program for select devices.

In recent months, we've encountered multiple user-reported issues with OnePlus smartphones, particularly the OnePlus 8 series and OnePlus 9 series. The devices allegedly faced motherboard failures and green line issues on displays after installing OTA software updates.

Now the brand has acknowledged the inconvenience caused by screen issues and expressed its dedication to providing efficient solutions to meet users' needs. It asked users to visit the nearest OnePlus service centre for diagnosis, promising a free resolution for all affected devices.

Additionally, OnePlus announced an upgrade program for select OnePlus 8 and 9 series devices, allowing users to upgrade to a new OnePlus device at select service centres. The brand also highlighted its commitment to durability by offering a lifetime screen warranty on all affected devices.

OnePlus said that it is not the only brand that is facing such an unexpected issue, but claims to be the first in the industry to introduce such a user-centric policy. It highlighted that any user with a green line issue, irrespective of the age of their phone, can contact their nearest OnePlus Service Centre for a quick resolution, which now includes a display replacement under a lifetime display warranty and a free upgrade program to a new phone.

In addition to offering resolution to affected OnePlus users, the brand mentioned that it had been working with its suppliers to implement corrective actions and improvements throughout the supply chain, which includes enhanced quality control measures, upgraded testing protocols, and new process solutions to mitigate such issues in its future devices.

