OnePlus 13s Launched In India With Compact Size, Flagship Chip: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: OnePlus on Thursday launched its much-awaited compact flagship smartphone, OnePlus 13s, alongside the new OnePlus Pad 3 tablet, expanding its flagship portfolio. The new smartphone comes equipped with Qualcomm's top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and a 5,850 mAh battery with 80W fast charging, all while retaining a compact, lightweight, and thin form factor.

The OnePlus 13s features a 6.32-inch display, aiming to deliver a size that strikes a balance between a generous screen and ease of handling. Measuring 8.15 mm in thickness, the new handset weighs 185 grams and claims to deliver a 50:50 weight distribution. Let's take a look at the price, specifications, and availability of the new flagship phone.

OnePlus 13s: Price in India, availability, offers

The OnePlus 13s arrives in two storage configurations. The base model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs 54,999, whereas the high-end model with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage costs Rs 59,999.

The phone arrives in Green Silk, Black Velvet, and Pink Satin colour options. It will go on open sale from June 12, 2025, via OnePlus India Store, OnePlus Store app, Amazon, OnePlus Experience Stores, and offline retail partners like Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronics, and more.

OnePlus is also offering an instant bank discount of Rs 5,000 on the purchase of new OnePlus 13s via SBI Credit Card, bringing down the effective prices of 256GB and 512GB storage models to Rs 49,999 and Rs 54,999, respectively. Existing OnePlus customers can also receive an exchange bonus of up to Rs 5,000 on exchanging their old device for the new OnePlus 13s.

OnePlus 13s specifications and features

The OnePlus 13s is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform, paired with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, UFS 4.0 storage, and the industry's first cooling layer on the back cover, which incorporates a large 4400 square mm vapour chamber. The phone claims to support 7 hours of BGMI gameplay at 120 fps (frames per second).

It sports a 50 MP primary camera on the back, paired with a 50 MP telephoto camera. The device sports a 32 MP selfie camera on the front. The device sports a 6.32-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, 1~120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision support, and HDR10+ certification.

The smartphone is backed by a 5,850 mAh single-cell graphite battery, which supports 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. OnePlus claims that the battery can last up to 6.5 hours of 1080p video recording and 24 hours of WhatsApp calling. The phone also sports an Extreme Endurance Mode that allows users to watch up to 1 hour of YouTube videos with just 5 per cent battery remaining.

The OnePlus 13s supports India's 5.5G networks and sports a 360-degree antenna system featuring 11 antennas. It also incorporates the G1 Wi-Fi chipset—the first independently integrated Wi-Fi chipset for smartphones in India—for stable connectivity in elevators, metro lines, and other signal-challenged environments. The included Smart Link System claims to optimise network performance in real time to provide a better experience in congested traffic.

OnePlus 13s Specifications and Features Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform RAM 12GB LPDDR5X Storage 256GB/ 512GB UFS 4.0 Display 6.32-inch LTPO AMOLED, 1.5K resolution, 1~120Hz refresh rate Rear Cameras 50 MP primary + 50 MP telephoto Front Camera 32 MP selfie camera Battery 5,850 mAh single-cell graphite battery Charging 80W SuperVOOC fast charging Network Supports India's 5.5G networks, 360-degree antenna system with 11 antennas Wi-Fi Chipset G1 Wi-Fi chipset (first independently integrated Wi-Fi chipset for smartphones in India) Smart Link System Real-time network optimisation for better performance in congested areas Plus Key Features Customisable shortcut button for screenshots, flashlight, camera, voice recording, Do Not Disturb mode, and more

The smartphone comes with a new Plus Key, replacing the classic Alert Slider. The new button can be customised for instant access to essential functions, such as screenshots, flashlight, camera, voice recording, Do Not Disturb mode, and switching between ring, vibrate, or silent modes. The Plus Key also enables AI-powered tools, such as Plus Mind for memory management, which stores and retrieves text, images, and links. The button allows users to save content to Mind Space for easy recall through a three-finger swipe or a long press of the Plus Key. Plus Mind can also intelligently recognise calendar-related content and suggest adding events to users' Calendar app.

Other AI features of the phone include AI Call Assistant for summarisation and instant translation across multiple languages, AI Voice Scribe that extends these capabilities to third-party apps like WhatsApp and Zoom, Gemini Live, several AI-powered photography tools, and more.