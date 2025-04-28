OnePlus 13s Confirmed To Launch To India With The 'Fastest' Snapdragon Mobile Chip In A 'Compact Build'

Hyderabad: OnePlus has confirmed the launch of the OnePlus 13s smartphone in India. While the company has yet to announce a launch date, it has revealed the design and key specifications of the device. Notably, the upcoming OnePlus 13s smartphone will be a compact flagship, powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, featuring a 6.32-inch display.
A microsite dedicated to the upcoming handset is live on the OnePlus India website, which reveals the device in Black Velvet and Pink Satin colour options. The handset replaces the alert slider with an action button, programmable to do any of the pre-determined task options, similar to the iPhone 16 series.
The OnePlus 13s features a dual rear camera setup placed in a vertical pill inside a square module. The entire design looks identical to the OnePlus 13T smartphone, which was launched last week in China. The chipset and display are also exactly the same as the other device, suggesting the upcoming OnePlus 13s is a rebranded OnePlus 13T.
The latter was launched for a starting price of CNY 3,399 (around Rs 39,000) for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. Since the OnePlus 13R already exists in India for a starting price of Rs 42,999, the upcoming OnePlus 13s could cost somewhere around Rs 50,000.
A synergy of power and proportion. Coming soon. #OnePlus13s— OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) April 28, 2025
Know more: https://t.co/vGl4VNimgR pic.twitter.com/eKScQQoCtr
The OnePlus 13T, in China, features a 6.32-inch Full HD+ LTPO AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and HDR Vivid. It draws power from a 3nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with an Adreno 830 GPU, up to 16GB RAM, and up to 1TB storage.
It packs a 6,260mAh battery—the largest for a OnePlus device—and supports 80W fast wired charging. The OnePlus phone sports a 50MP primary camera paired with a 50MP telephoto camera. The device sports a 16MP selfie camera on the front.