OnePlus 13s Confirmed To Launch To India With The 'Fastest' Snapdragon Mobile Chip In A 'Compact Build'

Hyderabad: OnePlus has confirmed the launch of the OnePlus 13s smartphone in India. While the company has yet to announce a launch date, it has revealed the design and key specifications of the device. Notably, the upcoming OnePlus 13s smartphone will be a compact flagship, powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, featuring a 6.32-inch display.

A microsite dedicated to the upcoming handset is live on the OnePlus India website, which reveals the device in Black Velvet and Pink Satin colour options. The handset replaces the alert slider with an action button, programmable to do any of the pre-determined task options, similar to the iPhone 16 series.

The OnePlus 13s features a dual rear camera setup placed in a vertical pill inside a square module. The entire design looks identical to the OnePlus 13T smartphone, which was launched last week in China. The chipset and display are also exactly the same as the other device, suggesting the upcoming OnePlus 13s is a rebranded OnePlus 13T.