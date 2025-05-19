OnePlus 13s India Launch Announced: Key Specifications, Design, Colours Revealed

Hyderabad: OnePlus has announced the launch date of its upcoming smartphone-- OnePlus 13s. The new device will be introduced in India and other markets next month on June 5. The launch event will take place at 12:00 PM IST (noon).

The OnePlus 13s is set to arrive as a compact flagship smartphone, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and paired with a Cryo-Velocity vapour chamber. The device has been confirmed to arrive in three colour options and deliver up to 24 hours of battery life on a single charge.

OnePlus 13s: Everything to know

The OnePlus 13s will be a compact flagship phone, possibly featuring a build that will be comfortable to hold in one hand. The brand has already revealed the design of the smartphone in addition to key specifications. The upcoming device will sport a sleek build, a 6.32-inch display, and a square-ish camera module at the back, featuring two camera sensors stacked vertically in a pill.

The phone ditches the alert slider in favour of a new Plus key, which is basically a customisable button that can be mapped to essential features like Sound, Vibration, DND, and AI tools, providing one-press access to a task. OnePlus has showcased the device in three colour options: Black Velvet, Pink Satin, and Green Silk. Notably, the green variant will be exclusive to users in India.

The upcoming OnePlus 13s smartphone will be powered by a flagship-level Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, paired with a 4400 sq mm Cryo-Velocity vapour chamber and another cooling layer on the back for efficient heat dissipation. OnePlus says that the phone has been tested to maintain a stable frame rate for up to seven hours of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) gameplay. The device claims to have delivered up to 24 hours of backup during WhatsApp calls and up to 16 hours of browsing content on Instagram.

OnePlus claims to have improved connectivity with an upgraded 360-degree antenna system on the OnePlus 13s, which now has a total of 11 antennas, including three high-performance modules and four-mode ultra-wideband low-frequency antennas. The phone also claims to mitigate the effects of obstructions like handholding to provide better signal strength. The OnePlus 13s features an integrated G1 Wi-Fi chipset for Indian models to deliver fast and stable Wi-Fi connectivity while commuting in Metro, in low-signal buildings, and lifts. The device also supports 5.5G connectivity in India, enabling it to connect to three network cells across different towers simultaneously.