OnePlus 13 Could Arrive With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip And iPhone-Like Qi2 MagSafe Charging

Hyderabad: OnePlus 13 has been confirmed to debut in China later this month. The device is said to arrive with Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite or Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor in addition to a magnetic function akin to the Qi2 MagSafe standard employed by Apple.

Other highlights of the device could include a 2K LTPO display, an IP69 certification for dust and water resistance, and a 6,000mAh battery. Let's take a closer look at the smartphone.

OnePlus 13: Processor

Qualcomm recently posted a video to announce the upcoming Snapdragon Summit and teased the new Snapdragon 8 chip. The smartphone shown in the video, equipped with the new chip, features a circular camera island in the top-left corner, resembling the design language of the past OnePlus flagships. This hints towards the prototype being the upcoming OnePlus 13 smartphone.

In any case, OnePlus flagships have a track record of featuring the latest flagship mobile platform from Qualcomm, and there are no developments that hint towards a deviation. Additionally, the device was spotted on Geekbench with the same chipset. The presence of the OnePlus 13 in Qualcomm's teaser video could simply mean that the upcoming OnePlus flagship will be the first device to come equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite/ 8 Gen 4.