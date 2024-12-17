OnePlus 13 Series Launch Date Leaked: Know Expected Price, Specifications, Features

Hyderabad: OnePlus 13 series has been tipped to launch globally on January 7, 2025. The lineup, including OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R, was introduced in China in October. While the brand has yet to announce a launch date for the global market, a leak from tipster Abhishek Yadav claims the series will make its global debut next month at OnePlus' Winter Launch Event.

OnePlus 13: Launch Date and Expected Price

According to an X post shared by tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd), the OnePlus 13 will be launched on January 7, 2025, at 9 PM IST, at the brand's Winter Launch Event. The tipster also shared a picture of the OnePlus 13R in another post.

The device is expected to be priced not less than Rs 70,000, as the predecessor OnePlus 12 was launched for a starting price of Rs 64,999 in India.

OnePlus 13: Expected Specifications and Features

The global version of the OnePlus 13 is expected to feature the same specifications as its Chinese counterpart. In China, the OnePlus 13 comes equipped with a 6.82-inch Quad HD+ LTPO AMOLED screen with support for 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness level of 4,500 nits. The phone draws power from a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, paired with up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

The OnePlus 13 in China features a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultrawide sensor, and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The front camera houses a 32MP selfie shooter. The handset is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. It sports IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.