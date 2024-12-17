ETV Bharat / technology

[Update] OnePlus 13 Series Launch Date Confirmed: Specifications, Features, Expected Price

Following a leak, OnePlus has finally confirmed the launch date of its upcoming OnePlus 13 flagship series.

OnePlus 13 Series Launch Date Confirmed: Know Expected Price, Specifications, Features
OnePlus 13 will be launched at the 2025 Winter Launch Event (OnePlus)
author img

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : Dec 17, 2024, 5:57 PM IST

Hyderabad: The OnePlus 13 series was tipped to launch globally on January 7, 2025, and now the brand has confirmed the launch date. The flagship smartphone series, including the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R, was introduced in China in October 2024, and now it is set to arrive globally, which is expected to include India as well. In addition to the OnePlus 13 series, the brand also announced the launch of a new variant of its flagship earbuds, the OnePlus Buds Pro 3, at its Winter Launch Event on January 7, at 9:00 PM IST.

The brand has confirmed to launch the flagship phone in Black Eclipse, Arctic Dawn, and Midnight Ocean. It will run OxygenOS 15 and support a variety of AI-powered features. The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 will come in Sapphire Blue colourway, complementing the OnePlus 13 Midnight Ocean variant. The audio device will introduce AI Translation in collaboration with the OnePlus 13 Series.

OnePlus 13: Expected Price and Specifications

The flagship OnePlus 13 smartphone is expected to be priced under Rs 70,000, as the predecessor, the OnePlus 12, was launched for a starting price of Rs 64,999 in India.

The global version of the OnePlus 13 is expected to feature the same specifications as its Chinese counterpart. In China, the OnePlus 13 comes equipped with a 6.82-inch Quad HD+ LTPO AMOLED screen with support for 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness level of 4,500 nits. The phone draws power from a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, paired with up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

The OnePlus 13 in China features a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultrawide sensor, and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The front camera houses a 32MP selfie shooter. The handset is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. It sports IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

[The story has been updated with official confirmation of the launch date]

Hyderabad: The OnePlus 13 series was tipped to launch globally on January 7, 2025, and now the brand has confirmed the launch date. The flagship smartphone series, including the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R, was introduced in China in October 2024, and now it is set to arrive globally, which is expected to include India as well. In addition to the OnePlus 13 series, the brand also announced the launch of a new variant of its flagship earbuds, the OnePlus Buds Pro 3, at its Winter Launch Event on January 7, at 9:00 PM IST.

The brand has confirmed to launch the flagship phone in Black Eclipse, Arctic Dawn, and Midnight Ocean. It will run OxygenOS 15 and support a variety of AI-powered features. The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 will come in Sapphire Blue colourway, complementing the OnePlus 13 Midnight Ocean variant. The audio device will introduce AI Translation in collaboration with the OnePlus 13 Series.

OnePlus 13: Expected Price and Specifications

The flagship OnePlus 13 smartphone is expected to be priced under Rs 70,000, as the predecessor, the OnePlus 12, was launched for a starting price of Rs 64,999 in India.

The global version of the OnePlus 13 is expected to feature the same specifications as its Chinese counterpart. In China, the OnePlus 13 comes equipped with a 6.82-inch Quad HD+ LTPO AMOLED screen with support for 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness level of 4,500 nits. The phone draws power from a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, paired with up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

The OnePlus 13 in China features a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultrawide sensor, and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The front camera houses a 32MP selfie shooter. The handset is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. It sports IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

[The story has been updated with official confirmation of the launch date]

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ONEPLUS 13 LAUNCH DATEONEPLUS 13 EXPECTED PRICEONEPLUS 13 EXPECTED SPECIFICATIONSONEPLUS 13 EXPECTED FEATURESONEPLUS 13 SERIES

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Why India, Sri Lanka Agreed to Humanitarian Approach to Solve Fishermen Issue

India And Canada Engage In Visa Battles

White Tigers Find Safe Haven In Chhattisgarh's Maitri Bagh Zoo

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.