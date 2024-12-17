[Update] OnePlus 13 Series Launch Date Confirmed: Specifications, Features, Expected Price

Hyderabad: The OnePlus 13 series was tipped to launch globally on January 7, 2025, and now the brand has confirmed the launch date. The flagship smartphone series, including the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R, was introduced in China in October 2024, and now it is set to arrive globally, which is expected to include India as well. In addition to the OnePlus 13 series, the brand also announced the launch of a new variant of its flagship earbuds, the OnePlus Buds Pro 3, at its Winter Launch Event on January 7, at 9:00 PM IST.

The brand has confirmed to launch the flagship phone in Black Eclipse, Arctic Dawn, and Midnight Ocean. It will run OxygenOS 15 and support a variety of AI-powered features. The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 will come in Sapphire Blue colourway, complementing the OnePlus 13 Midnight Ocean variant. The audio device will introduce AI Translation in collaboration with the OnePlus 13 Series.

OnePlus 13: Expected Price and Specifications

The flagship OnePlus 13 smartphone is expected to be priced under Rs 70,000, as the predecessor, the OnePlus 12, was launched for a starting price of Rs 64,999 in India.

The global version of the OnePlus 13 is expected to feature the same specifications as its Chinese counterpart. In China, the OnePlus 13 comes equipped with a 6.82-inch Quad HD+ LTPO AMOLED screen with support for 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness level of 4,500 nits. The phone draws power from a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, paired with up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

The OnePlus 13 in China features a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultrawide sensor, and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The front camera houses a 32MP selfie shooter. The handset is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. It sports IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

[The story has been updated with official confirmation of the launch date]