OnePlus 13 Series India Launch Today: Expected Price, Specifications, How To Watch Live

Hyderabad: OnePlus India is ready to launch its much-awaited OnePlus 13 series today at the 'Winter Launch Event'. The event is scheduled at 9:00 PM IST tonight. The brand will also launch the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 alongside the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R.

OnePlus Winter Launch Event: When and Where to Watch

The OnePlus Winter Launch Event will be live-streamed via the brand's official YouTube channel at 9:00 PM IST. The live stream video of the Winter Launch Event is embedded below:

OnePlus 13 Series: Specifications and Features

The OnePlus 13 is the brand's flagship smartphone model. It was launched in China last year. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and boasts a Hasselblad-powered triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP primary lens, a 50MP telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultrawide-angle lens. The Indian variant of the device has been confirmed to arrive with the same chipset and a Hasselblad Camera system in addition to an IP68/ IP69 rating for dust and water resistance and a massive 6,000mAh battery.

The device will arrive in three new colourways-- Midnight Ocean (micro-fibre vegan leather), Arctic Dawn (surface-based glass coating), and Black Eclipse. The OnePlus 13 will run OxygenOS 15 and feature advanced AI capabilities, such as Intelligent Search, AI Reflection Eraser, AI Unblur, and AI Detail Boost.

OnePlus 13R: Specifications and Features

The OnePlus 13R appears to be a rebranded OnePlus Ace 5. The latter features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and a 50MP telephoto lens alongside a primary 50MP camera and an 8MP ultrawide-angle sensor. If the Ace 5 turns out to be the 13R, it will be the first for an 'R' moniker OnePlus phone to sport a telephoto camera.

OnePlus Buds Pro 3

The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 has been confirmed to arrive in a brand-new Sapphire Blue colourway, complementing the OnePlus 13 Midnight Ocean variant. To enhance the ecosystem experience, the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 will introduce AI Translation to offer seamless convenience for everyday communication and professional use.