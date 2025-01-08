OnePlus 13 And OnePlus 13R Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Features

Hyderabad: OnePlus launched its OnePlus13 and OnePlus 13R smartphones in India on Tuesday. This flagship series was announced in China in September 2024. The company has now launched this phone globally, including in India. The OnePlus 13 starts at Rs 69,999, whereas the OnePlus 13R starts at Rs 49,999.
OnePlus has made changes in the designs of its new flagship phone series. Last year, the OnePlus 12 series was offered with a curved display, whereas the newly launched OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R devices come with flat sides and display. However, the design of the camera module on the back is somewhat similar to that of the older models. Apart from this, both the models have a 6000mAh battery. Let's see the complete details about OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R.
OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R: Price and Availability
The OnePlus 13 comes in three models. The 12GB+256GB variant is priced at Rs 69,999, the 16GB + 512GB variant is priced at Rs 76,999, and the 24GB RAM + 1TB variant is priced at Rs 89,999. It arrives in three colourways-- Midnight Ocean, Black Eclipse, and Arctic Dawn.
The phone will be available for sale on January 10, 2025, via Amazon and OnePlus' online and offline stores. If you pay using your ICICI bank card, you can avail a discount of Rs 5,000 on its base model, meaning that you will be able to buy this phone for just Rs 64,999.
While on the other hand, the OnePlus 13R comes in two variants. The 12GB+256GB variant is priced at Rs 42,999, whereas the 16GB+512GB variant costs Rs 49,999.
OnePlus users can get a bank discount of Rs 3,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 4,000 on this phone. Furthermore, the OnePlus 13R is offered in two colours-- Astral Trail and Nebula Noir.
OnePlus 13: Specifications and Fetaures
The OnePlus 13 features a 6.82-inch QHD+ resolution screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz, peak brightness of 4500 nits, and standard brightness of 1600 nits. This phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The phone runs on OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15, which comes with Google's Gemini AI features.
The phone boasts a triple rear camera module on the back, which is designed in collaboration with Hasselblad-- similar to OnePlus' previous flagship smartphone devices. The camera setup consists of a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultrawide angle lens. The phone can shoot 4K video and comes with an advanced night mode feature. A 32MP front camera is offered for taking selfies and video calls.
The phone comes with a big battery of 6,000mAh, which comes with 100W fast charging support and 50W wireless charging support. The company claims that the OnePlus 13 can last two days on a single charge.
OnePlus 13R: Specifications and Fetaures
The OnePlus 13R sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO screen with support for 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4,500 brightness. This phone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, which is a big upgrade compared to the OnePlus 12R. The device packs a massive 6,000mAh battery, which supports 100W fast charging.
The device sports a 50MP primary camera, paired with a 50MP telephoto camera with 2X optical zoom, and an 8MP ultrawide-angle camera. It comes with a 16MP selfie camera at the front. The OnePlus 13R features many AI features such as AI Notes, AI Cleanup, AI Imaging, Intelligent Search, and Snapshot Camera feature. Furthermore, the phone runs on Android 15 based on OxygenOS 15.