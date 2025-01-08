ETV Bharat / technology

OnePlus 13 And OnePlus 13R Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Features

Hyderabad: OnePlus launched its OnePlus13 and OnePlus 13R smartphones in India on Tuesday. This flagship series was announced in China in September 2024. The company has now launched this phone globally, including in India. The OnePlus 13 starts at Rs 69,999, whereas the OnePlus 13R starts at Rs 49,999.

OnePlus has made changes in the designs of its new flagship phone series. Last year, the OnePlus 12 series was offered with a curved display, whereas the newly launched OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R devices come with flat sides and display. However, the design of the camera module on the back is somewhat similar to that of the older models. Apart from this, both the models have a 6000mAh battery. Let's see the complete details about OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R.

OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R: Price and Availability

The OnePlus 13 comes in three models. The 12GB+256GB variant is priced at Rs 69,999, the 16GB + 512GB variant is priced at Rs 76,999, and the 24GB RAM + 1TB variant is priced at Rs 89,999. It arrives in three colourways-- Midnight Ocean, Black Eclipse, and Arctic Dawn.

The phone will be available for sale on January 10, 2025, via Amazon and OnePlus' online and offline stores. If you pay using your ICICI bank card, you can avail a discount of Rs 5,000 on its base model, meaning that you will be able to buy this phone for just Rs 64,999.

While on the other hand, the OnePlus 13R comes in two variants. The 12GB+256GB variant is priced at Rs 42,999, whereas the 16GB+512GB variant costs Rs 49,999.

OnePlus users can get a bank discount of Rs 3,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 4,000 on this phone. Furthermore, the OnePlus 13R is offered in two colours-- Astral Trail and Nebula Noir.