OnePlus 12, 12R, OnePlus Buds 3 Unveiled in India; Know All Features, Prices

Hyderabad: Global technology brand OnePlus on Tuesday launched its latest flagship smartphone, OnePlus 12 along with a more affordable variant, the OnePlus 12R in India.

While speaking at the launch event, Pete Lau, Founder of OnePlus, said, "Representing our decade-long pursuit of excellence, the OnePlus 12 series has been meticulously created to deliver a lasting fast and smooth experience and it will be one of the best flagship series in the year 2024."

OnePlus 12

Pricing and variant- The OnePlus 12 has been unveiled in two colour variants -- Flowy Emerald and Silky Black. The 12GB+256GB option is priced at Rs 64,999 and the 16GB+512GB option is priced at Rs 69,999 and will be available for purchase starting January 30.

Features- It’s powered by the brand new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, the proprietary Trinity Engine, a 5,400 mAh battery, 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging, and 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging, among others.

Screen- The OnePlus 12 boasts a 6.82-inch quad HD+ LTPO OLED screen that comes with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The screen also sports a peak brightness of 4,500 nits.

Camera- On the camera front, the OnePlus 12 comes with 4th Gen Hasselblad Camera for Mobilepacks, a versatile triple-lens rear setup, supported by a 50MP main sensor, along with a 64MP telephoto camera and a 48MP ultra-wide angle lens. The selfie camera boasts a 32MP front-facing camera.

OnePlus 12R

Pricing and variant- OnePlus launched the 12R in two colourways -- Cool Blue or Iron Gray. The 8GB+128 GB option is priced at Rs 39,999 and the 16GB+256 GB option is priced at Rs 45,999. The OnePlus 12R will be available for purchase starting February 6.

Features- The latest device boasts the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, though a generation older, still ensuring powerful performance. It has a 5,500 mAh battery, and 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging.

Screen- The OnePlus 12R has a 6.78-inch AMOLED 120Hz screen which combines upgraded brightness and colour levels with better-than-ever responsiveness.

Camera- The triple rear camera of the OnePlus 12R contains a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 2MP macro lens, and a 16MP front camera.

OnePlus Buds 3

Features- Along with the flagship smartphones, the company launched 'OnePlus Buds 3', which boasts to offer exceptional, impactful, and well-balanced sound through a dual-driver acoustic system. These buds feature 10.4mm drivers, a 6mm tweeter, and active noise cancellation rated at 48 dB.

Battery- With fast pairing, an IP55 rating, and up to 44 hours of total battery life, the OnePlus Buds 3 promises an immersive listening experience and enduring performance.

Pricing- The OnePlus Buds 3 are priced at Rs 5,499. It will be available on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Experience Store, Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra and Offline Partner Stores from February 6.