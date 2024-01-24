Loading...

OnePlus 12, 12R, OnePlus Buds 3 Unveiled in India; Know All Features, Prices

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 24, 2024, 10:16 AM IST

OnePlus has officially launched the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R in India. The company has also launched OnePlus Buds 3, the third generation of its wireless audio products.

OnePlus has also launched OnePlus Buds 3, the third generation of its wireless audio products. After launch, Pete Lau, founder of OnePlus, said the OnePlus 12 series have been meticulously crafted with an eye to deliver a lasting fast and smooth experience terming products as best flagship series of 2024.

Hyderabad: Global technology brand OnePlus on Tuesday launched its latest flagship smartphone, OnePlus 12 along with a more affordable variant, the OnePlus 12R in India.

While speaking at the launch event, Pete Lau, Founder of OnePlus, said, "Representing our decade-long pursuit of excellence, the OnePlus 12 series has been meticulously created to deliver a lasting fast and smooth experience and it will be one of the best flagship series in the year 2024."

OnePlus 12

Pricing and variant- The OnePlus 12 has been unveiled in two colour variants -- Flowy Emerald and Silky Black. The 12GB+256GB option is priced at Rs 64,999 and the 16GB+512GB option is priced at Rs 69,999 and will be available for purchase starting January 30.

Features- It’s powered by the brand new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, the proprietary Trinity Engine, a 5,400 mAh battery, 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging, and 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging, among others.

Screen- The OnePlus 12 boasts a 6.82-inch quad HD+ LTPO OLED screen that comes with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The screen also sports a peak brightness of 4,500 nits.

Camera- On the camera front, the OnePlus 12 comes with 4th Gen Hasselblad Camera for Mobilepacks, a versatile triple-lens rear setup, supported by a 50MP main sensor, along with a 64MP telephoto camera and a 48MP ultra-wide angle lens. The selfie camera boasts a 32MP front-facing camera.

OnePlus 12R

Pricing and variant- OnePlus launched the 12R in two colourways -- Cool Blue or Iron Gray. The 8GB+128 GB option is priced at Rs 39,999 and the 16GB+256 GB option is priced at Rs 45,999. The OnePlus 12R will be available for purchase starting February 6.

Features- The latest device boasts the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, though a generation older, still ensuring powerful performance. It has a 5,500 mAh battery, and 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging.

Screen- The OnePlus 12R has a 6.78-inch AMOLED 120Hz screen which combines upgraded brightness and colour levels with better-than-ever responsiveness.

Camera- The triple rear camera of the OnePlus 12R contains a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 2MP macro lens, and a 16MP front camera.

OnePlus Buds 3

Features- Along with the flagship smartphones, the company launched 'OnePlus Buds 3', which boasts to offer exceptional, impactful, and well-balanced sound through a dual-driver acoustic system. These buds feature 10.4mm drivers, a 6mm tweeter, and active noise cancellation rated at 48 dB.

Battery- With fast pairing, an IP55 rating, and up to 44 hours of total battery life, the OnePlus Buds 3 promises an immersive listening experience and enduring performance.

Pricing- The OnePlus Buds 3 are priced at Rs 5,499. It will be available on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Experience Store, Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra and Offline Partner Stores from February 6.

