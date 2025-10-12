One Qubit, Infinite Security: India’s Quantum Leap In Digital Protection
Indian scientists from RRI, IISc and University of Calgary achieve world’s first certified quantum randomness using single qubit on IBM’s cloud, beginning unhackable digital security.
By Anubha Jain
Published : October 12, 2025 at 4:52 PM IST
New Delhi: In a breakthrough for digital security, researchers from the Raman Research Institute (RRI), the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), and the University of Calgary have developed a simple method to safeguard sensitive data, from banking passwords to encrypted communication, against future cyberattacks. They achieved certified quantum randomness using time-based tests on a single qubit, surpassing earlier, more complex multi-particle setups. By harnessing the intrinsic unpredictability of quantum physics, their approach not only makes secure, certified random numbers widely accessible via the cloud but also expands the practical capabilities of quantum computers to include secure communications. Fields that rely heavily on data security, such as defence and banking, stand to benefit the most from this technology.
Random numbers are sequences that cannot be predicted in advance. When generated, they appear in an unpredictable order. From securing online transactions and generating OTPs to running complex weather simulations, randomness forms the foundation of data security and scientific modelling.
In a landmark 2022 experiment, RRI researchers tested whether the world follows classical predictability or quantum mechanics. Using photons in an interferometer, they disproved classical realism by demonstrating clear quantum correlations in time, closing all possible loopholes.
Building on this, their 2024 work turned theory into practice: they developed a quantum random number generator using the same loophole-free setup. By performing stepwise temporal measurements on a single qubit, they generated randomness certified by the laws of physics, via temporal (Leggett-Garg) correlations, in the latest work in 2025, on IBM’s cloud-accessible superconducting-qubit platform, marking a key advance toward unhackable digital security.
“The simplicity of this approach is precisely what makes it powerful: using only a single noisy qubit, without error correction and with low-depth circuits, one can still achieve the strict standards required to prove genuine unpredictability,” said Pingal Pratyush Nath, the first author of this research and a PhD student at IISc.
Lead researcher and Sr Professor Urbasi Sinha from the Quantum Information and Computing Lab, Light and Matter Physics Group, Raman Research Institute (RRI), in a candid conversation, discussed the concept of quantum randomness in detail with ETV Bharat’s Dr Anubha Jain.
Role of randomness in encryption
Explaining the entire process, Prof. Sinha said that in encryption, randomness ensures that security keys cannot be guessed or reproduced, protecting systems from hackers. However, not all randomness is created equal. Computers often generate pseudo-random numbers that appear random but eventually repeat after a certain point. This makes them unsuitable for high-security applications.
From physical to quantum randomness
True randomness can be derived from physical random processes such as radioactive decay or any naturally probabilistic phenomenon. These serve as a source for the random bits and are the backbone for random number generators (RNGs) used in critical applications. Taking this a step further, scientists have turned to the principles of quantum mechanics to develop Quantum Random Number Generators (QRNGs). These devices use inherently random quantum processes to produce fundamentally unpredictable sequences.
Overcoming device dependence
Even devices face challenges, said Sinha. Over time, hardware components degrade, making device-dependent RNGs vulnerable to imperfections — and potentially to malicious attacks that exploit those weaknesses. To overcome this, researchers are working toward device-independent RNGs, systems whose randomness does not rely on the reliability of the hardware itself.
Time-based quantum correlations
This is where quantum entanglement comes in — a phenomenon where two particles share correlations even when separated by great distances. However, implementing this in a foolproof manner required keeping particles hundreds of metres apart, which posed practical difficulties.
To address these limitations, researchers have explored another quantum principle — the Leggett-Garg inequalities, proposed in the 1980s by Nobel laureate Sir Anthony Leggett. Unlike entanglement-based systems, this approach uses time correlations within a single quantum particle (qubit), eliminating the need for physical separation.
RRI’s breakthrough experiments
In 2022, the team at the RRI lab achieved the world’s first loophole-free violation of the Leggett-Garg inequalities using single particles of light, establishing a new foundation for certified quantum randomness using a single qubit. This breakthrough paves the way for simpler, scalable, and device-independent quantum random number generators – ushering in a new era of unhackable digital security.
From custom labs to the cloud
In 2024, another study by RRI—a major step forward—was published using the same quantum optics architecture to generate random numbers. “We have shown that this principle can now work on commercially available, non-custom-built devices, specifically, quantum computers,” said Prof. Sinha.
Quantum computers are physical machines located around the world and currently only accessible through the cloud. She said, “Using a single qubit on a cloud-based quantum computer, we performed the Leggett-Garg inequality experiment and, with advanced error mitigation techniques, demonstrated that these systems can generate certified quantum randomness comparable to our earlier custom-built experiments. These tests also provide a powerful benchmark for assessing quantum computer performance.”
Idea behind: Discussing the inspiration to explore randomness using quantum physics, Sinha said, “Our lab, established in 2012, has been deeply engaged in research on entanglement, photons, and related quantum phenomena. The idea for our breakthrough experiment emerged in 2016. After years of development, we completed the work and published our results in January 2022.
“I have always been interested in precision tests of quantum foundations, as they help us better understand the limits and validity of the theory. Our lab operates at the intersection of fundamental research and practical applications. Sir Anthony Leggett played an inspiring role in this journey. Discussing our concept, particularly the idea of achieving a loophole-free experiment with him, strengthened our conviction that we were on the right path. With his encouragement, and in collaboration with theorists working on loophole-free frameworks, we brought the idea to life. We reasoned that if Bell inequalities, formulated by physicist John S. Bell to test quantum mechanics against classical physics, could be used to generate randomness, then perhaps the Leggett-Garg inequalities could serve the same purpose. We began by developing the theoretical foundation for this idea, followed by a successful experimental demonstration,” she added.
Tackling challenges on cloud-based quantum platforms
When asked about the biggest experimental challenges faced in moving from optical setups to cloud-based quantum computers, she said that cloud-based quantum computers are not ideal systems. Pingal identified which qubits were performing optimally. Qubits, or quantum bits, are the fundamental units of information in a quantum computer. Unlike classical bits that can represent either 0 or 1, qubits can exist in a superposition of both states simultaneously, allowing quantum computers to handle complex computations far more efficiently.
Sinha said, “During our experiments, we observed that the instruments were imperfect, exhibiting quantum gate errors and measurement errors. These imperfections themselves can act as a classical source of randomness. To ensure accuracy, we developed specialised error mitigation techniques to reduce these effects. The IBM team also provided valuable guidance to achieve reliable results.”
Using the technology in real-world applications
“A custom-built device is essential. On the technological front, we have been working toward this goal for some time. Our experiments have shown that the approach works on specific types of machines and can also serve as a valuable benchmarking tool. Quantum computers are available today, but in principle, our work requires only a single-qubit circuit—a simple and highly optimised setup to run the experiment,” Sinha said.
The team’s next step is to develop a commercial product—a portable, high-speed, and semi-device-independent random number generator. This miniaturised system will generate true randomness efficiently and reliably.
From lab to market: A ‘made in India’ quantum breakthrough
Replying to whether this work positions India as a leader in global quantum technology, she said, It's a fully indigenous effort, conceived and executed in Bengaluru. Scientists have described it as a “watertight experiment”, and we are now moving toward commercialisation with the right support. Sinha said, “Our research represents a rare and novel technological contribution, developing capabilities that currently do not exist anywhere in the world. As the next step, we aim to build a commercial device ourselves. To drive this vision forward, we have co-founded a startup, Qusyin Technologies, to bring this innovation to the commercial stage.
This will result in a truly “Made in India” product, and the technology can serve as a tool for testing and benchmarking quantum computers, while we continue refining our protocols for generating even higher-quality random numbers.”
Collaboration between RRI-IISc
Sinha stated that RRI has longstanding expertise in random number generation through our lab. Theoretical physicists Aninda Sinha and Pingal from IISc contributed their expertise in optimising the algorithms on quantum computers with attendant error mitigation. The collaboration was primarily between RRI and IISc, both based in Bengaluru.
In the end, I can say certified randomness is crucial for cryptography, ensuring truly unpredictable digital keys. This research enables secure, efficient generation of such randomness on quantum devices while also validating qubit performance. By demonstrating its effectiveness in both optical systems and commercial chips, the team provides a robust tool for secure technology and a striking confirmation of quantum reality.
Read More