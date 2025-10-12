ETV Bharat / technology

One Qubit, Infinite Security: India’s Quantum Leap In Digital Protection

New Delhi: In a breakthrough for digital security, researchers from the Raman Research Institute (RRI), the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), and the University of Calgary have developed a simple method to safeguard sensitive data, from banking passwords to encrypted communication, against future cyberattacks. They achieved certified quantum randomness using time-based tests on a single qubit, surpassing earlier, more complex multi-particle setups. By harnessing the intrinsic unpredictability of quantum physics, their approach not only makes secure, certified random numbers widely accessible via the cloud but also expands the practical capabilities of quantum computers to include secure communications. Fields that rely heavily on data security, such as defence and banking, stand to benefit the most from this technology.

Random numbers are sequences that cannot be predicted in advance. When generated, they appear in an unpredictable order. From securing online transactions and generating OTPs to running complex weather simulations, randomness forms the foundation of data security and scientific modelling.

In a landmark 2022 experiment, RRI researchers tested whether the world follows classical predictability or quantum mechanics. Using photons in an interferometer, they disproved classical realism by demonstrating clear quantum correlations in time, closing all possible loopholes.

The interior of IBM's quantum computer (The European Space Agency/IBM Research)

Building on this, their 2024 work turned theory into practice: they developed a quantum random number generator using the same loophole-free setup. By performing stepwise temporal measurements on a single qubit, they generated randomness certified by the laws of physics, via temporal (Leggett-Garg) correlations, in the latest work in 2025, on IBM’s cloud-accessible superconducting-qubit platform, marking a key advance toward unhackable digital security.

“The simplicity of this approach is precisely what makes it powerful: using only a single noisy qubit, without error correction and with low-depth circuits, one can still achieve the strict standards required to prove genuine unpredictability,” said Pingal Pratyush Nath, the first author of this research and a PhD student at IISc.

Lead researcher and Sr Professor Urbasi Sinha from the Quantum Information and Computing Lab, Light and Matter Physics Group, Raman Research Institute (RRI), in a candid conversation, discussed the concept of quantum randomness in detail with ETV Bharat’s Dr Anubha Jain.

Role of randomness in encryption

Explaining the entire process, Prof. Sinha said that in encryption, randomness ensures that security keys cannot be guessed or reproduced, protecting systems from hackers. However, not all randomness is created equal. Computers often generate pseudo-random numbers that appear random but eventually repeat after a certain point. This makes them unsuitable for high-security applications.

From physical to quantum randomness

True randomness can be derived from physical random processes such as radioactive decay or any naturally probabilistic phenomenon. These serve as a source for the random bits and are the backbone for random number generators (RNGs) used in critical applications. Taking this a step further, scientists have turned to the principles of quantum mechanics to develop Quantum Random Number Generators (QRNGs). These devices use inherently random quantum processes to produce fundamentally unpredictable sequences.

Overcoming device dependence

Even devices face challenges, said Sinha. Over time, hardware components degrade, making device-dependent RNGs vulnerable to imperfections — and potentially to malicious attacks that exploit those weaknesses. To overcome this, researchers are working toward device-independent RNGs, systems whose randomness does not rely on the reliability of the hardware itself.

Time-based quantum correlations

This is where quantum entanglement comes in — a phenomenon where two particles share correlations even when separated by great distances. However, implementing this in a foolproof manner required keeping particles hundreds of metres apart, which posed practical difficulties.

To address these limitations, researchers have explored another quantum principle — the Leggett-Garg inequalities, proposed in the 1980s by Nobel laureate Sir Anthony Leggett. Unlike entanglement-based systems, this approach uses time correlations within a single quantum particle (qubit), eliminating the need for physical separation.

RRI’s breakthrough experiments