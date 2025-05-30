Once Deemed Impractical, Drones Are Now Crucial Even In Warfare: 'Drone Man Of India' On India's Defence Future

Lucknow: In the past, wars were fought using physical strength and strategy, but today, technology plays a very important role, if not the most crucial. A nation's success in warfare now largely hinges on the strength of its technological capabilities. Following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India launched Operation Sindoor, intensifying tensions with Pakistan. In response, Pakistan attempted drone strikes, which were successfully repelled by India's advanced air defence systems. This highlights India's growing expertise in drone warfare and technological advancements, as detailed by the "Drone Man of India".

Milind Raj, a drone technology expert based in Lucknow, earned the title "Drone Man of India" from former President and eminent scientist APJ Abdul Kalam eleven years ago, in recognition of his groundbreaking innovations. Milind has developed a range of innovative drones and continues his research work. He has established a research laboratory in Lucknow, where he designs advanced drones and explores robotic technologies for future applications. In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, he shared insights into India’s drone advancements.

Crude drones used in the India–Pakistan conflict

Regarding the use of drones in the recent India–Pakistan tensions, Milind Raj stated that modern warfare increasingly depends on drones rather than infantry. Pakistan attempted drone strikes using devices of Turkish and Chinese origin, described as crude drones—low-cost machines primarily intended to incite fear. Over 400 crude drones were deployed by Pakistan, but India’s technologically superior response led to a successful defence and eventual control of the situation, Raj said.

In conversation with Milind Raj, the Drone Man of India (Video Credits: ETV Bharat)

He explained that crude drones are typically manufactured in China, but India has commenced production of its own drones. The ongoing forensic analysis of the Pakistani drones will help us uncover more about the tech used by them.

Generally, crude drones can travel distances of up to 15 kilometres, while others can cover 40 to 55 kilometres, making them highly effective for surveillance in defence and law enforcement. Additionally, drones are increasingly being used in logistics, delivering supplies to remote areas that are inaccessible to vehicles.

Drone that looks like a plane (Image Credits: ETV Bharat)

"Drones are now used across a broad spectrum of activities, including military and police operations, disaster response, and logistics," Raj said. He also highlighted fixed-wing drones used for training, long-distance flights, and mapping purposes, including measuring agricultural land. Raj showcased a drone used during Ram Navami to spray water around the Saryu River and inside the Ram Temple.

Drone categories

Milind Raj explained that drones are classified into five categories: Nano, Micro, Small, Medium, and Large.

Nano drones weigh less than 250 grams .

weigh . Micro drones range from 250 grams to 2 kilograms .

range from . Small drones weigh between 2 kilograms and 25 kilograms .

weigh between . Medium drones weigh between 25 kilograms and 150 kilograms .

weigh between . Large drones weigh over 150 kilograms

Beyond these, there are combat drones, which are massive machines designed for warfare, Raj explained, adding that small drones have also found use cases in such scenarios. He said that Pakistan had sent crude drones, which didn't even have cameras. Such drones are mainly meant to create fear, as it is uncertain whether they are empty or carrying bombs. This uncertainty necessitates deploying advanced systems to intercept and neutralise them.

Drones under development with Milind Raj

Emphasising the rapid progress in drone technology over the past three years, Raj presented a drone he flew 11 years ago alongside former President APJ Abdul Kalam. Among his recent innovations is the FPV (First-Person View) machine drone, capable of flying at speeds between 60 km/h and 125 km/h, showcasing significant advancements in drone performance.

Milind Raj's drone lab in Lucknow (Image Credits: ETV Bharat)

He is currently working on bio-mimicry drones, which emulate the movements of birds or butterflies using a gear system that enables wing flapping. In addition, he is developing foldable machine drones that are still in the prototype stage. These are portable, easy to transport, and capable of long-range travel.

India's drone capabilities

Milind Raj recalls a time when drones were dismissed as useless and faced widespread rejection. He said that drones were seen as unnecessary technology a decade ago, and the biggest challenge was convincing people that drones had practical applications.

"At first, drones were outright rejected, deemed impractical and too expensive. Only a few recognised their potential—among them was the great scientist APJ Abdul Kalam, who firmly believed in their utility. While countries like China and the US were actively researching drone technology, India faced scepticism at various levels," Raj said. "Today, drone technology is widely embraced in India, with the government actively supporting its expansion."

Drone that sprinkled Saryu water in Ayodhya (Image Credits: ETV Bharat)

Raj believes that India’s drone technology has seen considerable growth, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi playing a pivotal role in this development. The "Drone Didi" initiative has broadened drone applications across multiple sectors, including defence. He predicts that within the next four to five years, India’s drone industry will become even more robust.

Drone education: Raj is also a strong advocate for drone education in schools and universities. He serves on advisory boards that are developing curricula to introduce students to drone technology early in their academic journey. He also runs his own forensic lab along with other specialised research facilities. Given the significance of drones, his team provides training programs, and he believes that schoolchildren should also receive education on drone technology.

Drones and Indian Army: Speaking about his collaboration with the army, Milind Raj described it as technologically progressive and scientifically inclined. He praised the army's proactive approach and forward planning, noting that preparations for the next five years are already underway. According to him, initiatives such as Agniveer attract individuals with strong scientific and research capabilities, where technical expertise is valued more than academic qualifications.

Drones in Milind Raj's lab (Image Credits: ETV Bharat)

Indigenous anti-drone systems: Raj said that India has begun developing home-grown anti-drone systems, employing technologies such as RF chambers and GPS-based nets to intercept and capture hostile drones. He adds that students in Dehradun are being trained in border security applications using anti-drone systems. He recalled the deployment of such systems at the Kumbh Mela, where unauthorised drones were detected and neutralised within seconds. "India’s rapid advancements in this area have made it a formidable force in drone defence on the global stage," he said.

Robotic drones in disaster relief: Raj also discussed the deployment of robotic systems in emergency situations. One such robot was used in Lucknow to rescue 14 individuals from a collapsed building. Another was instrumental during the tunnel collapse in Uttarakhand, aiding in the rescue of 41 trapped individuals. He revealed the ongoing development of humanoid robots with functional arms, initiated in 2015, designed to launch drones and support logistical operations.

Robots designed by Milind Raj (Image Credits: ETV Bharat)

Ground robots and remote-operated vehicles: To bolster border security and reduce the risk to soldiers, Raj is working on ground robots and remote-operated vehicles equipped with landmine detection systems and assault rifles. These machines are intended to minimise human exposure in dangerous zones. He believes robotics will soon dominate warfare across land, sea, and air.

India's defence corridor and technological advancement

Milind Raj noted that India is making significant strides in defence technology, with BrahMos missile production set to begin in Lucknow’s defence corridor. Key nodes in Aligarh, Jhansi, and Lucknow will play a critical role in driving national defence innovation, he said. As AI and digital technologies evolve, Raj stresses the need to use the internet responsibly to support technological progress rather than for misuse.

Notably, international watchdogs have echoed this sentiment, calling for global standards governing lethal autonomous weapons. "India’s progress in robotics, drones, and defence technologies highlights its dedication to innovation and reinforces its standing on the global stage," Raj said.