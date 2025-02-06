ETV Bharat / technology

OmniHuman-1: TikTok Parent Releases AI-Tool That Converts Portraits Into Videos With Accurate Human Gestures

Hyderabad: ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, has released OmniHuman-1-- an AI system that can generate lifelike videos of people doing activities, such as singing, dancing, talking, gesturing, and more from a single photo.

On February 3, 2025, a research paper was submitted by the company's researchers to Cornell University. It mentioned that OmniHuman proves to be a better AI video generator compared to others as it "scales up data by mixing motion-related conditions into the training phase."

Based on the weak signal inputs, the AI video generator produces an extremely realistic human video, including audio. Moreover, this AI video generator supports image inputs of various aspect ratios that include portraits, half-body, or full-body images, showcasing a lifelike video in high-quality resolutions.

The researchers have published video samples and a flowchart on GitHub, showcasing the working of the video generator. The page displays various video samples generated by OmniHuman-1, which include portrait videos, people talking, and more.