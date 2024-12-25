Ola S1 Pro 'Sona Edition' With 24 Karat Gold Plated Elements Revealed: How To Participate To Win

Hyderabad: Ola Electric Mobility Private Limited has launched a limited-time S1 Pro electric scooter, dubbed the Sona Edition, which comes with 24-karat gold elements. It features gold-finished components, dark beige Nappa leather seats, and a gold-themed MoveOS.

The company says that the Ola S1 Pro Sona Edition will be given out in limited units via the contest but does not specify the number of units that will be issued. Participation in the contest is open via both online and offline routes.

Ola S1 Pro Sona Edition: How To Participate?

The limited-period Ola S1 Pro Sona Edition can be won through a contest where participants need to post an Instagram reel with an Ola S1 electric scooter with the hashtag "#OlaSonaContest". They can also get a chance to win the limited edition vehicle by going to their nearest Ola store on December 25, 2024, and enrolling in a scratch-and-win event.

Ola S1 Pro Sona Edition: What's Special?

The Ola S1 Pro Sona Editon gets a gold-finished special colour scheme integrated with a pearl white shade. Components of the electric scooter such as the mirror stalks, rear footpegs, grab rail, and brake levers are finished in 24-karat gold. The company also stated that the seats of the Sona Edition have been upholstered with dark beige Nappa leather and gold stitching.

Furthermore, the Ola S1 Pro Sona Edition comes with a customised MoveOS dashboard, an edition-specific 'Sona' mode, and a subtly revised MoveOS which has a gold-themed user interface.

Ola Electric announced it will open its 4,000th store on December 25, 2024. Recently, the company has faced numerous customer complaints about its service and product quality. Ola Electric received 10,664 complaints from the CCPA and claims to have resolved 99.1 per cent of them to full customer satisfaction. Additionally, earlier this year, Ola Electric stated that it would double its service network to 1,000 centres by December 2024.