Ola Roadster X Series Launched In India: Prices, Range, Top Speed, Features, More

Hyderabad: Ola Electric has finally launched the production-ready Roadster X series in India. The Roadster X series consists of two variants-- Roadster X and Roadster X+. The former electric motorcycle starts at an introductory price of Rs 74,999 (ex-showroom) while the latter starts at Rs 1.04 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Roadster X is offered in three battery packs with a certified IDC range of 252 km. The Roadster X+ comes with two battery pack options with the larger battery offering a certified IDC range of 501 km. Both electric motorcycles are available in five colours. Let's take a detailed look at the newly launched Ola motorcycles.

Ola Roadster X and Roadster X+: Price and Delivery Details

The Ola Roadster X is available in three battery variants, with introductory prices (ex-showroom) as follows:

Rs 74,999 for the 2.5kWh battery pack

Rs 84,999 for the 3.5kWh battery pack

Rs 94,999 for the 4.5kWh battery pack

Meanwhile, the Ola Roadster X+ comes in two battery variants, with introductory prices (ex-showroom) as follows:

Rs 1,04,999 for the 4.5kWh battery pack

Rs 1,54,999 for the 9.1kWh battery pack

The deliveries of both motorcycles will commence from mid-March. Notably, both motorcycles are available for purchase starting today and the introductory prices will last up to seven days. Moreover, both electric motorcycles will be available in five shades-- Ceramic White, Pine Green, Industrial Silver, Stellar Blue, and Anthracite.

Ola Roadster X Series: What's New?

The Ola Roadster X series is built on the recently launched Ola Gen 3 platform. It means that these electric motorcycles have a mid-drive motor integrated with MCU, brake by wire, and IP67-rated battery. Additionally, the Roadster X series comes with the industry-first flat cable that allows the electric motorcycle to be clutter-free.

Ola Roadster X Series: Design, Specifications, and Features

Design: Firstly, both Roadster X and Roadster X+ feature a simple and minimalistic design theme. Both electric motorcycles boast a futuristic design with sharp edges for better aerodynamics. Notably, the Roadster X+ possesses an 'OLA' graphic merged onto its body colour.

Battery and range: The Roadster X is available in three battery variants-- 2.5kWh, 3.5kWh, and 4.5kWh, offering certified IDC ranges of 140km, 196km, and 252km, respectively. The Roadster X+ is available in two battery variants-- 4.5kWh and 9.1kWh, offering certified IDC ranges of 252km and 501km, respectively.

Performance: The Roadster X produces a peak power of 7kW which has a top speed of up to 118kmph. Meanwhile, the more powerful Roadster X+ produces a peak power of 11kW with a top speed of up to 125kmph.

Features: Both the Roadster X and Roadster X+ come with features that include a 4.3-inch LCD segmented instrument cluster, all LED lighting (including headlamp, indicators, and rear lights), three ride modes (Eco, Normal, and Sport), Advanced regen, cruise control, TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) alerts, reverse mode, OTA updates, GPS connectivity, predictive maintenance, and vacation mode. However, the Ola Roadster X comes with single-channel ABS and the Roadster X+ also includes front disc brake.