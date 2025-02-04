ETV Bharat / technology

Ola Electric Set To Launch Roadster X Electric Motorcycle Tomorrow: Price, Range, Features, And More

Ola Electric will launch its Roadster X tomorrow in India, becoming the company's first official electric motorcycle.

Ola Electric Set To Launch Its Production-Ready Roadster X: Know Launch Date, Price, Features, And More
The production-ready Ola Roadster X will be launched tomorrow. (Image Credit: Ola Electric)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : Feb 4, 2025, 6:13 PM IST

Updated : Feb 4, 2025, 6:38 PM IST

Hyderabad: Following the launch of third-gen electric scooters, Ola Electric is set to launch the Roadster X electric motorcycle in India tomorrow. The company initially announced three Roadster bikes last year, but deliveries never began as the vehicles were pre-production models.

Ola Electric is now ready to launch the production-ready model of the Roadster X. Notably, the production of this entry-level electric motorcycle commenced last month at Ola's Future Factory in Krishanagiri, Tamil Nadu.

Ola Roadster X Launch: When and Where to Watch

The Ola Electric will launch its Roadster X electric motorcycle on February 5, 2025, at 10:30 AM IST. The launch of the production-ready Roadster X will be live-streamed via the company's official YouTube channel. The livestream video has been embedded below:

Ola Roadster X: Battery Pack, Price, and Booking

The Ola Roadster X will be available in three different battery packs-- 2.5kWh, 3.5kWh, and 4.5kWh priced at Rs 74,999. Rs 84,999, and Rs 99,999 respectively. You can reserve this two-wheeler for a price of Rs 999 via the company's official website. Notably, the two-wheeler will be offered in five different colours.

Ola Roadster X: Specifications and Features

Design: The electric motorcycle could feature a simple and minimalistic theme. It may boast a futuristic design with carved sharp edges for better aerodynamics. It will have an 18-inch alloy wheels. The Roadster X will have telescopic suspension on the front and twin shock suspension at the rear.

Battery pack and Performance: The Roadster X will be equipped with an electric motor that produces a peak power of 11kW. The electric bike's performance varies with the battery pack.

  • With a 2.5kWh battery, it accelerates from 0 to 40 kmph in 3.2 seconds, reaches a top speed of 105 kmph, and has a certified IDC range of 117 km.
  • The 3.5kWh battery pack achieves 0 to 40 kmph in 2.9 seconds, a top speed of 117 kmph, and a range of 159 km.
  • The most powerful option, the 4.5kWh battery, accelerates from 0 to 40 kmph in 2.8 seconds, boasts a top speed of 124 kmph, and provides a range of 200 km.

Charging the Roadster X from 0 to 80 per cent takes 3.3 hours for the 2.5kWh battery, 4.6 hours for the 3.5kWh, and 5.9 hours for the 4.5kWh. Notably, the entry-level electric bike comes with an 8-year warranty on its battery.

Features: The electric bike boasts a 4.3-inch LCD segmented instrument cluster, LED headlamp, front disc brake, three ride modes (Eco, Normal, and Sport), Advanced regen, cruise control, TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) alerts, reverse mode, OTA updates, GPS connectivity, predictive maintenance, and vacation mode. The table below compiles all the specifications and features of the Ola Roadster X.

Ola Roadster X's Breakdown
Variants
Battery Pack2.5 kWh3.5 kWh4.5 kWh
PriceRs 74,999Rs 84,999Rs 99,999
Peak Power11 kW11 kW11 kW
Top Speed105 km/h117 km/h124 km/h
Acceleration (0 to 40 km/h)3.2 seconds 2.9 seconds2.8 seconds
Certified Range (IDC)117 km159 km200 km
Charging Time (0-80%)3.3 hours4.6 hours5.9 hours
Battery Warranty8 years 8 years 8 years
Colours 5
Ride Modes Sports, Normal, Eco
Features
  • 4.3-inch LCD segmented instrument cluster
  • LED headlamp
  • Front disc brake
  • Advanced regen
  • Cruise control
  • TPMS alerts
  • Reverse mode
  • OTA updates
  • GPS connectivity
  • Predictive maintainance
  • Vacation mode

