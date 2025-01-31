Ola Launches S1 Gen 3 Series In India: Know Price, Battery Pack, Features, And Specifications

Hyderabad: Ola Electric has unveiled the S1 Gen 3 series in India starting at Rs 79,999. The lineup consists of four variants-- S1 X, S1 X+, S1 Pro, and S1 Pro Plus. The newly launched electric scooter features a new mid-drive motor, chain drive system, improved top speed, and increased range. It retains the same design as its predecessor but has changes inside. Now let's dive into the details of the Ola Gen 3 S1 series.

Ola S1 Gen 3 Series: What's New?

The Ola S1 Gen 3 series now features an integrated MCU (Motor Control Unit) which is now 4 per cent more efficient and 5 times more reliable says the company. Notably, Ola has switched from a belt-driven system to a chain-driven system which offers better life and more efficiency to the e-scooter. Moreover, the S1 Gen 3 provides brake-by-wire and dual-channel ABS features which are not available in scooters present in India.

The Ola S1 Gen 3 now features a single integrated board, increasing reliability and feature list.

Ola S1 X

The Ola S1 X comes with a new mid-drive motor with integrated MCU, brake-by-wire technology, enhanced seat ergonomics, new sporty decals, a chain drive system, and a new segmented colour LCD. The S1 X is available in three battery pack options of 2kWh, 3kWh, and 4kWh priced at Rs Rs 79,999, Rs 89,999, and Rs 99,999 respectively. This base variant electric scooter comes with a top speed of 123 kmph and a claimed range of 242 km (IDC range). The S1 X produces a peak power of 7 kW and goes from 0 to 40 kmph in just 3 seconds.

Ola S1 X+

The S1 X+ features a front-disc brake, a new mid-drive motor with integrated MCU, brake-by-wire technology, enhanced seat ergonomics, a chain drive system, and a new segmented colour LCD. The e-scooter is available in a single battery pack of 4 kWh, priced at Rs 1,07,999. This two-wheeler has a top speed of 125 kmph and a claimed range of 242 km (IDC range). The S1 X+ generates a peak power of 11 kW and goes from 0 to 40 kmph in just 2.7 seconds.

Moreover, the electric scooter is available in 5 colours-- Porcelain White, Midnight Blue, Passion Red, Industrial Silver, and Jet Black.

Ola S1 Pro

The Ola S1 Pro comes with rim decals, a new die-cast aluminium grab handle, enhanced seat ergonomics, brake-by-wire technology, chain drive, and body-coloured mirrors. The S1 Pro is offered in two battery packs-- 3kWh and 4kWh priced at Rs 1,14,999 and Rs 1,34,999.

It generates a peak power of 11 kW and goes from 0 to 40 kmph in just 2.7 seconds. The electric scooter has a top speed of 125 kmph and a claimed range of 242 km (IDC range).

Ola S1 Pro+

Ola introduced the S1 Pro+ in its third generation S1 series which has dual ABS channel, rim decals, an electric motor of 13kW that goes from 0 to 40 kmph in just 2.1 seconds, and a top speed of 141 kmph. It is offered an IDC range of 320 km. Moreover, the S1 Pro+ features a new die-cast aluminium grab handle, a dual-tone seat with improved ergonomics, and brake-by-wire technology.

The S1 Pro+ is available in two battery pack options-- 5.3kWh and 4kWh priced at Rs 1,54,999 and Rs 1,69,999 respectively. The 5.3kWh battery pack uses the company's indigenous 4680 Bharat cell.

Notably, the electric scooter is offered in six colourways-- Porcelain White, Midnight Blue, Passion Red, Industrial Silver, Stellar Blue, and Jet Black.