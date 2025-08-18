Ola Diamondhead Electric Motorcycle Showcased With Futuristic Design: Production To Start In 2027

Hyderabad: Indian electric vehicle company, Ola Electric, has showcased the prototype of the Ola Diamondhead at the Sankalp 2025 event in India. The company announced that the production of the Diamondhead will commence in 2027. As per the showcased prototype, the new electric motorcycle features a futuristic design as seen in science fiction movies and will be focused on performance, claiming to achieve 0-100 kmph in just 2 seconds.

Ola Diamondhead: Design

The striking element of the Ola Diamond is its design, which makes it completely different and distinguishable from other electric motorcycles. It features a cutting-edge design language, which has a diamond-shaped front-end, a sleek horizontal LED light strip, an innovative headlamp, and a sharp rear.

Ola Electric has mentioned that the upcoming electric motorcycle will be lightweight, as it is claimed to use materials such as space-grade aluminium and carbon fibre to produce the Diamondhead. This is aimed at reducing weight and enhancing the performance of the motorcycle.

Ola Diamondhead: Features

The Ola Diamondhead will have features such as active aerodynamics, adaptive suspension, and active ergonomics aimed to assist the rider in maintaining better control of the bike’s functions by adjusting the handlebars or footpegs during the ride.

It will also come with safety features like ADAS, active braking, adaptive cruise control, and AI integration—such as self-driving, Ola’s Krutrim Silicon, and MoveOS. Moreover, the company is expected to introduce ‘Smart AR’ helmets and smart wearables that are intended to create an ecosystem with the electric motorcycle.

The upcoming electric motorcycle will be powered by Ola’s Bharat Cell 4680 battery. The company plans to improve the battery for enhanced power, range, and performance.

Ola Diamondhead: India launch and price

Ola Electric presented the concept of Diamondhead two years ago, which is now slated to be produced with many features and modern technology. The company claims that the Diamondhead will be India’s first motorcycle equipped with ADAS.

The prototype of the Diamondhead is scheduled to be launched by 2027. In terms of pricing, the company is expected to price the two-wheeler under Rs 5 lakh (ex-showroom). The actual prices will be revealed at the time of the launch.