Oben To Launch 100cc-Equivalent Electric Motorcycles In India, Priced Under Rs 1 Lakh

Hyderabad: Oben Electric announced its plans to launch a new line of affordable electric motorcycles in India for the mass commuter segment. Priced under Rs 1 lakh, the 100cc-equivalent electric motorcycles will be powered by O100, Oben's second indigenous platform built in-house at the company's Bengaluru R&D centre.

"Motorcycles built on the O100 platform are set to launch in the latter half of 2025," Oben said.

Madhumita Agrawal, Founder and CEO of Oben Electric, highlighted that Oben Electric has developed a robust, vertically integrated foundation for this new generation of electric motorcycles by leveraging proprietary LFP battery technology and other key components, including the motor, VCU, and chargers, all designed and manufactured in-house. This approach, she noted, is expected to accelerate the adoption of EVs across both urban and rural India.

Oben Electric O100 motorcycle platform

O100 is designed to power a new wave of affordable electric motorcycles under Rs 1 lakh. Oben says the platform has scalability at its core to enable faster product iterations and streamlining manufacturing, allowing the company to deliver high-quality electric motorcycles that cater to a wide range of commuter needs.

O100's modular architecture supports multiple variants, battery options, and features tailored to different customer segments, Oben said, adding that the platform can also seamlessly integrate emerging technologies and infrastructure upgrades, making it a solid foundation for long-term EV adoption in India's price-sensitive market.

Madhumita Agrawal stated that the company designs and builds with a clear purpose—to address real-world mobility challenges. She explained that their latest platform, O100, has been specifically engineered for India’s daily commuters, with the goal of making electric motorcycles a viable option for every Indian.

"The new electric motorcycle platform will mark the company’s strategic entry into the 100cc equivalent motorcycle segment, a category that makes up nearly 30 per cent of India's two-wheeler market," Oben said.

Notably, Oben's performance-centric motorcycles Rorr and Rorr EZ are powered by the company's first motorcycle platform ARX. This platform enables the two premium commuter electric motorcycles to sport an advanced LFP battery and a respectable range. The O100 platform, aimed at 100cc-equivalent electric motorcycles, has been conceptualised from the ground up for reliability, affordability, and utility, the company said.

Oben Electric is expanding in Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 cities across India and plans to cross 100+ showrooms by the end of the year.