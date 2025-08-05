Oben Rorr EZ Sigma Motorcycle With Up To 140 Km Range Launched In India: Prices, Features, More

Hyderabad: Indian electric two-wheeler company Oben Electric has launched the Oben Rorr EZ Sigma in India. It is the third electric bike from the brand after the Oben Rorr and Oben Rorr EZ models. The new Oben Rorr EZ Sigma is built on the original Rorr's platform. It comes with new additional features, which include Reverse Mode, a TFT colour display, navigation, a trip meter, and more. The electric bike also features a bold design, graphics and a new colour option.

Bookings for the Oben Rorr EZ Sigma are open, and deliveries will commence this month.

Oben Rorr EZ Sigma: Price, bookings, availability

The Oben Rorr EZ Sigma comes in two battery pack variants. The 3.4 kWh battery pack is available at an introductory price of Rs 1.27 lakh (ex-showroom), and the 4.4 kWh battery variant comes at an introductory price of Rs 1.37 lakh (ex-showroom). After the launch offer period, the 3.4 kWh battery variant will be priced at Rs 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom) and the 4.4 kWh battery pack will be priced at Rs 1.55 lakh (ex-showroom).

Interested customers can book the electric motorcycle for a token amount of Rs 2,999, with test rides live across Oben showrooms nationwide. Customers can purchase the Rorr EZ Sigma through EMIs starting from Rs 2,999.

Deliveries of the Oben Rorr EZ Sigma will commence from August 15, 2025. The bike can also be purchased via Amazon.

Oben Rorr EZ Sigma: Variant-wise Pricing Introductory Price (Ex-showroom) After Launch Offer Price (ex-showroom) 3.4 kWh 4.4 kWh 3.4 kWh 4.4 kWh Rs 1.27 lakh Rs 1.37 lakh Rs 1.47 lakh Rs 1.55 lakh

Oben Rorr EZ Sigma: What's new?

The Oben Rorr EZ Sigma features a neo-classic design with bold graphics on its cowl and an 'R' graphic design at the centre of the side fairings. It comes with a new Electric Red colour, making a new addition to the existing colour palette, including Photon White, Electro Amber, and Surge Cyan.

The electric bike comes with a redesigned seat, making it suitable for long rides. In terms of features, it comes with Reverse Mode, a 5-inch TFT colour display, built-in navigation, a trip meter, and real-time alerts for calls, messages, and music.

Oben Rorr EZ Sigma: Features

Oben will provide a complimentary one-year subscription to the upgraded Oben Electric app. The connected app enables riders to track their ride details, locate their motorcycle using 'Find My Rorr' using built-in GPS and geo-fencing. It also comes with access to remote diagnostics, smart alerts, and Anti-Theft protection with a remote lock. The bike can also locate charging stations across 68,000+ networks in India.

Oben Rorr EZ Sigma: Specifications

The Rorr EZ Sigma features a LFP battery technology with an Aluminium die-cast battery casing. It comes with an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.

Both the 3.4 kWh and 4.4 kWh variants produce a peak power output of 10 bhp and peak torque of 286 Nm. They can accelerate from 0 to 40 kmph in 3.3 seconds to attain a top speed of 95 kmph.

Oben Rorr EZ Sigma: Top Speed and Range as per Drive Modes Drive Mode 3.4 kWh 4.4 kWh Top Speed | Range (IDC) Top Speed |Range (IDC) Eco 40 kmph | 110 km 40 kmph | 140 km City 60 kmph | 90 km 60 kmph | 110 km Havoc 95 kmph | 70 km 95 kmph | 90 km

The 3.4 kWh battery variant has an IDC range of 140 km, while the 4.4 kWh battery model comes with an IDC range of 175 km on a single charge.