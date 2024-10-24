Nvidia And Reliance Join Hands To Develop AI Infrastructure In India

Hyderabad: Nvidia has announced a partnership with Reliance Industries to build AI infrastructure in India. The announcement was made at Nvidia's first-ever AI Summit in India, held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

Following his keynote session, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang invited Reliance Industries Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani for a fireside chat. The two billionaires talked about Nvidia's AI plans in India as well as prospects that make India a pivotal resource to take the lead in the global AI race, which include the country's large population of computer engineers, enormous amounts of data, and large population of consumers.

Ambani linked Nvidia with the Hindi word for knowledge-- Vidya while adding that Reliance is committed to building the best large language model (LLM) in Hindi. However, no details were shared about the Nvidia x Reliance Industries partnership or its scope.

Mukesh Ambani and Jensen Huang discuss AI opportunities in India

During the fireside chat, Mukesh Ambani said that Reliance's core principles are about leading a knowledge revolution and transforming it into an intelligence revolution. He emphasised that India is now entering the intelligence age.

Huang asked how Nvidia and Reliance can help make India a global AI hub. Ambani responded by highlighting India's young population, the Prime Minister's vision, and the country's growing role as an innovation hub, especially for energy companies. He mentioned that Reliance has become the largest data company globally and is focused on innovating in connectivity infrastructure, such as 4G, 5G, and broadband networks.

Huang agreed, highlighting India's large market as a significant advantage for businesses. He also emphasised India's large population and computer science industry as key advantages, stating that India has the right conditions for an intelligence revolution.

Huang shared that Prime Minister Modi emphasised the importance of India using its own data to develop intelligence and asked Huang to advise his cabinet on AI technology. Ambani also took a moment to praise Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg for releasing open-source AI models, which have helped Indian businesses advance quickly.