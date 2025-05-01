Ntrack, An Anti-Piracy App Launched At Waves 2025: Know How It Will Stop This Menace

Hyderabad: To tackle the problem of film piracy in India, tech developer Bharath Nalubola has unveiled an anti-piracy app, named Ntrack, during the inaugural edition of the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES), which kicked off in Mumbai today. The subscription-based app aims to fight against film piracy that affected the Indian film industry with big-ticket movies such as Salman Khan’s Sikandar, and Kamal Hassan’s Indian 2. The app uses Digital Rights Management (DRM) and watermarking technologies to tackle film piracy. The WAVES 2025 summit aims to establish India as a global entertainment hub by integrating technological innovations which would safeguard the future of content creation.

Ntrack App: What is it?

Ntrack is a subscription-based anti-piracy application which is developed by an Indian tech developer Bharath Nalubola. He built the app in two years, and claims to protect both live and pre-recorded content, said to a newspaper publication named Mid-day. The new app is mainly focused at film producers and streaming platforms, who bear revenue loss due to film piracy. The app is based on two technologies: Digital Rights Management (DRM) and watermarking.

Ntrack App: How does it work?

The Digital Rights Management (DRM) technology manages user access based on geo-location and user limits. It provides certifications or passkeys for its verified subscribers. Using this technology, the app can control "who can watch the video, where they can watch it from, and how many times" a video can be played. In case of a movie release, producers can provide a passkey to the exhibitors to watch the movie in real-time at their locations.

Watermarking technology is significant for piracy detection, as Nelubola said, "If the content is duplicated or illegally streamed, watermarking helps us trace it back to the source [of piracy]. So, it handles theft detection. Apps like ours could dramatically curb piracy. Imagine if a film like Sikandar had this layer of protection. Leaks could be blocked before they spread.”

Ravi Teja, a popular Telugu actor and producer who is also a part of this anti-piracy initiative. The app developer also stated that Ntrack would offer a digital armour to filmmakers, producers, and digital creators.

He further said, “Every year, the industry loses billions to piracy. With AI tools making it harder to track theft, there is an urgent need for effective solutions. Our solution gives power back to both indie creators and studios.”

Also Read: World Password Day: How To Create Strong Passwords For Online Security