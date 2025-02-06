ETV Bharat / technology

NSIL To Launch India's First Fully Industry-Made PSLV In Q2 This Year

New Delhi: New Space India Limited (NSIL) will launch the GSAT-N3 mission in the first quarter of 2026 to meet the S-Band communication needs of the governmental users, the government informed on Thursday. Moreover, NSIL signed contract with HAL for end-to-end production of five Polar Satellite Launch Vehicles (PSLVs), and the first fully indigenously manufactured PSLV is likely to be launched during the second quarter of this year.

Stressing that the space sector reforms have unlocked India’s commercial potential in space, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh said that NSIL--a public sector enterprise (PSE) under the Department of Space and the commercial arm of ISRO incorporated during March 2019--is responsible for carrying out end-to-end commercial space business on a demand-driven approach and has the mandate to enhance the participation of Indian Industries in space-related activities.

Dr Singh said that in the coming years, NSIL would strive to further expand its commercial space business in all domains including in the area of building satellites and launch vehicles, providing launch services, establishing ground segment, providing space-based services using communication and earth observation satellites, mission support services, and transfer of ISRO developed technologies to Indian industries.