Loading...

NSIL, Arianespace sign MoU for long-term partnership to support satellite launch missions

author img

By PTI

Published : Jan 31, 2024, 1:00 PM IST

The MoU, signed between NewSpace India Limited(NSIL) and French satellite launch company Arianespace aims at establishing a long-term partnership between the two companies to meet the global commercial satellite launch service market needs.

The MoU, signed between NewSpace India Limited(NSIL) and French satellite launch company Arianespace aims at establishing a long-term partnership between the two companies to meet the global commercial satellite launch service market needs.

Bengaluru: NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), the commercial arm of ISRO, and French satellite launch company Arianespace have signed an Memorandum of Understanding for a long-term partnership to support satellite launch missions.

NSIL is a Government of India company under the Department of Space (DoS). The MoU aims at establishing a long-term partnership between the two companies to meet the global commercial satellite launch service market needs, NSIL said.

It said as part of MoU, the heavy lift launch vehicle LVM-3 of NSIL/ ISRO and Ariane-6 of Arianespace would address global launch service market needs, meeting the demand for launching heavier communication or earth observation satellites as well as satellites for mega constellations.

Global launch service market assessment for the decade indicates huge demand for launching satellites in GTO (Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit) and in LEO (Low Earth Orbit).

Read More

  1. ISRO's POEM-3 Mission Achieves All its Payload Objectives
  2. From Chandrayaan-3 to Aditya L1, ISRO Showcases Major Feats in Republic Day Tableau
  3. ISRO develops second-generation distress alert transmitter for fishermen

TAGGED:

NewSpace India LimitedArianespaceFrench Satellite Launch Company

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Grammy Awards 2024: Who Won What, Check out Full List of Winners

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.