NPCI Removes UPI User Onboarding Limit For WhatsApp Pay: Here's What It Means

WhatsApp Pay can now extend UPI service to all its users ( WhatsApp )

Mumbai: The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Tuesday removed the unified payments interface (UPI) user onboarding limit for WhatsApp Pay with immediate effect. With this, WhatsApp Pay can now extend UPI services to its entire user base in India, the NPCI said in a statement.

Previously, the NPCI had permitted WhatsApp Pay to expand its UPI user base in a phased manner, lifting the previous cap of 100 million users. With this notification, the NPCI is removing the limit restrictions on user onboarding on WhatsApp Pay.

“WhatsApp Pay shall continue to comply with all existing UPI guidelines and circulars applicable to existing third-party app providers (TPAPs),” said the corporation. According to third-party data, the Meta-owned platform has over 500 million users in India. The NPCI move heralds a significant shift in regulatory policy, which had previously limited WhatsApp Payment’s rollout.

Additionally, the NPCI has deferred a proposed rule to cap any single app’s UPI transaction share at 30 per cent until December 31, 2026. The UPI platform processes over 13 billion transactions monthly, with Google Pay and PhonePe controlling more than 85 per cent of the market.