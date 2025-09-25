ETV Bharat / technology

Nothing Spins Off CMF As Indian Brand, Announces $100 Million Manufacturing Joint Venture

Nothing also announced a $100 million joint venture with Indian electronics manufacturer Optiemus Infracom Limited, making India the headquarters for CMF’s manufacturing as well as transforming the country into a global hub for CMF smartphone production and exports. The partnership is expected to create more than 1,800 jobs in India over the next three years.

Posting a picture with Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, Nothing CEO and co-founder Carl Pei said, "We discussed our journey with Nothing and our plans to establish CMF as a subsidiary headquartered in India - building it into the country’s first truly global consumer tech brand," Pei added. "Built from India, to the world. With our end-to-end capabilities, we are uniquely positioned to bring this vision to life."

Hyderabad: London-based smartphone maker Nothing is spinning its sub-brand CMF (Colour, Material, Finish) into an independent subsidiary with India as its global base for operations, research, and manufacturing. While the company offers mid-range and premium consumer technology products with a transparent design element (including smartphones and earbuds) under the Nothing brand name globally, CMF caters to budget-conscious consumers.

"I’m excited to announce our new manufacturing joint venture with Optiemus, one of India’s leading technology manufacturers—a key milestone in making this vision a reality. Through this JV, we plan to invest over $100M and create more than 1,800 jobs in India over the next three years," Pei said. "There is no doubt; India will play a key role in shaping the future of the global smartphone industry."

After leaving OnePlus, Carl Pei founded Nothing in October 2020. They launched their first product, Nothing Ear (1), in July 2021 and their first smartphone, Nothing Phone (1), in March 2022. The company launched the second-generation smartphone Nothing Phone (2) in July 2023 and introduced the CMF sub-brand later that year in September. CMF started its journey with wearable products and a charger: CMF Buds Pro, CMF Watch Pro, and Power 65W GaN.

The sub-brand launched its first smartphone, CMF Phone 1, in July 2024 and quickly made a mark in the budget category. CMF's second smartphone, CMF Phone 2 Pro, arrived in April 2025 and received mostly positive reviews as it managed to keep the prices low while making improvements over the first-gen device with a slimmer form factor and better water resistance rating.

Nothing has already invested over $200 million in India. The new JV highlights the country’s importance in the company's growth strategy. Meanwhile, Optiemus will bring its deep expertise in electronics manufacturing, engineering, and production strengths to the partnership.

Ashok Gupta, Executive Chairman of Optiemus, said the collaboration reflects the growing strength of the Indian ecosystem. “Global brands choosing India to build is a testament to the vision of Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat. This partnership goes beyond high-tech manufacturing; it will empower us to create export-ready products designed in India, showcasing the innovation and talent of our people to the world,” he said.