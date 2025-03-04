ETV Bharat / technology

Nothing Phone (3a) Series With Up To 60x Digital Zoom Launched In India: Prices, Specifications

Hyderabad: Nothing has launched the Nothing Phone (3a) series in India. The series includes Nothing Phone (3a) and Nothing Phone (3a) Pro. The standard model starts at Rs 24,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant, whereas the Pro variant starts at Rs 29,999 for the same configuration. The handsets come with several improvements over their predecessors, such as an upgrade to Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets and Nothing's signature Glyph on the back. Notably, the brand showcased the new devices at the ongoing MWC 2025 in Barcelona ahead of the official launch.

Nothing Phone (3a) Series: Price, Offers, Sale Date

The Nothing Phone (3a) is priced at Rs 24,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs 26,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. The device is available in Black, White, and Blue colourways.

On the other hand, the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro is priced at Rs 29,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, Rs 31,999 for its 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, and Rs 33,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It comes in Grey and Black shades.

Customers can avail an instant discount of Rs 2,000 at the purchase of the two devices using HDFC, IDFC, or OneCard credit card. Moreover, customers who purchase the smartphone on the first day of sale can avail of an exchange bonus worth Rs 3,000, which is available on all variants of both devices.

The Nothing Phone (3a) will be available for sale on March 11, 2025, via Flipkart, Flipkart Minutes, Croma, Vijay Sales, and other major retail stores. Meanwhile, the Phone (3a) Pro will go on sale on March 15, 2025.