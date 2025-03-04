Nothing Phone (3a) Series With Up To 60x Digital Zoom Launched In India: Prices, Specifications

Hyderabad: Nothing has launched the Nothing Phone (3a) series in India. The series includes Nothing Phone (3a) and Nothing Phone (3a) Pro. The standard model starts at Rs 24,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant, whereas the Pro variant starts at Rs 29,999 for the same configuration. The handsets come with several improvements over their predecessors, such as an upgrade to Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets and Nothing's signature Glyph on the back. Notably, the brand showcased the new devices at the ongoing MWC 2025 in Barcelona ahead of the official launch.
Nothing Phone (3a) Series: Price, Offers, Sale Date
The Nothing Phone (3a) is priced at Rs 24,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs 26,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. The device is available in Black, White, and Blue colourways.
On the other hand, the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro is priced at Rs 29,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, Rs 31,999 for its 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, and Rs 33,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It comes in Grey and Black shades.
Get Closer.— Nothing India (@nothingindia) March 4, 2025
Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro. Two new signatures. Each refined to capture masterful shots.
Available from 11 March, 12 PM. pic.twitter.com/4ZuznroakK
Customers can avail an instant discount of Rs 2,000 at the purchase of the two devices using HDFC, IDFC, or OneCard credit card. Moreover, customers who purchase the smartphone on the first day of sale can avail of an exchange bonus worth Rs 3,000, which is available on all variants of both devices.
The Nothing Phone (3a) will be available for sale on March 11, 2025, via Flipkart, Flipkart Minutes, Croma, Vijay Sales, and other major retail stores. Meanwhile, the Phone (3a) Pro will go on sale on March 15, 2025.
|Model
|RAM
|Storage
|Price
|Colourways
|Nothing Phone (3a)
|8GB
|128GB
|Rs 24,999
|Black, White, Blue
|Nothing Phone (3a)
|8GB
|256GB
|Rs 26,999
|Black, White, Blue
|Nothing Phone (3a) Pro
|8GB
|128GB
|Rs 29,999
|Grey, Black
|Nothing Phone (3a) Pro
|8GB
|256GB
|Rs 31,999
|Grey, Black
|Nothing Phone (3a) Pro
|12GB
|256GB
|Rs 33,999
|Grey, Black
Nothing Phone (3a): Specifications and Features
The Nothing Phone (3a) features a 6.77-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The display is protected by Panda Glass and boasts a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. The Phone (3a) is powered by a 4nm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
For optics, the smartphone features a triple camera setup, including a 50MP primary sensor with OIS and EIS support, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 50MP telephoto camera with 2x optical, 4x in-sensor, and 30x digital zoom. It features a 32MP selfie camera as well.
The handset houses a 5,000mAh battery with 50W fast charging support. Moreover, the device runs on NothingOS 3.1 based on Android 15 out-of-the-box. The handset has an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. It includes an in-display fingerprint sensor.
|Nothing Phone (3a): At a Glance
|Feature
|Details
|Display
|6.77-inch FHD+ AMOLED with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, Panda Glass protection, 3,000 nits peak brightness
|Processor
|4nm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset
|RAM
|8GB
|Storage
|Up to 256GB
|Rear Cameras
|- 50MP primary sensor with OIS and EIS
|- 50MP telephoto camera
|- 8MP ultrawide lens
|Front Camera
|32MP sensor
|Battery
|5,000mAh with 50W fast charging support
|Operating System
|NothingOS 3.1 based on Android 15
|Dust and Water Resistance
|IP64 rating
|Additional Features
|In-display fingerprint sensor
Nothing Phone (3a) Pro: Specifications and Features
The Nothing Phone (3a) Pro shares most of the specifications with the standard model, including the display, battery, charging speed, OS, IP rating, and fingerprint sensor. The Pro model is powered by a 4nm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
The Phone (3a) Pro features a triple rear camera setup which includes a 50MP main rear sensor with OIS, EIS, and 2x in-sensor zoom, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, 6x in-sensor zoom, and 60x digital zoom, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. On the front, the phone sports a 50MP selfie camera.