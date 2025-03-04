ETV Bharat / technology

Nothing Phone (3a) Series With Up To 60x Digital Zoom Launched In India: Prices, Specifications

Nothing has launched the Nothing Phone (3a) series in India, which includes the (3a) and (3a) Pro devices, both featuring 50MP telephoto cameras.

In picture: Nothing Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro (Nothing)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : Mar 4, 2025, 6:07 PM IST

Hyderabad: Nothing has launched the Nothing Phone (3a) series in India. The series includes Nothing Phone (3a) and Nothing Phone (3a) Pro. The standard model starts at Rs 24,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant, whereas the Pro variant starts at Rs 29,999 for the same configuration. The handsets come with several improvements over their predecessors, such as an upgrade to Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets and Nothing's signature Glyph on the back. Notably, the brand showcased the new devices at the ongoing MWC 2025 in Barcelona ahead of the official launch.

Nothing Phone (3a) Series: Price, Offers, Sale Date

The Nothing Phone (3a) is priced at Rs 24,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs 26,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. The device is available in Black, White, and Blue colourways.

On the other hand, the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro is priced at Rs 29,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, Rs 31,999 for its 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, and Rs 33,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It comes in Grey and Black shades.

Customers can avail an instant discount of Rs 2,000 at the purchase of the two devices using HDFC, IDFC, or OneCard credit card. Moreover, customers who purchase the smartphone on the first day of sale can avail of an exchange bonus worth Rs 3,000, which is available on all variants of both devices.

The Nothing Phone (3a) will be available for sale on March 11, 2025, via Flipkart, Flipkart Minutes, Croma, Vijay Sales, and other major retail stores. Meanwhile, the Phone (3a) Pro will go on sale on March 15, 2025.

ModelRAMStoragePriceColourways
Nothing Phone (3a)8GB128GBRs 24,999Black, White, Blue
Nothing Phone (3a)8GB256GBRs 26,999Black, White, Blue
Nothing Phone (3a) Pro8GB128GBRs 29,999Grey, Black
Nothing Phone (3a) Pro8GB256GBRs 31,999Grey, Black
Nothing Phone (3a) Pro12GB256GBRs 33,999Grey, Black

Nothing Phone (3a): Specifications and Features

The Nothing Phone (3a) features a 6.77-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The display is protected by Panda Glass and boasts a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. The Phone (3a) is powered by a 4nm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

For optics, the smartphone features a triple camera setup, including a 50MP primary sensor with OIS and EIS support, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 50MP telephoto camera with 2x optical, 4x in-sensor, and 30x digital zoom. It features a 32MP selfie camera as well.

The handset houses a 5,000mAh battery with 50W fast charging support. Moreover, the device runs on NothingOS 3.1 based on Android 15 out-of-the-box. The handset has an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. It includes an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Nothing Phone (3a): At a Glance
FeatureDetails
Display6.77-inch FHD+ AMOLED with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, Panda Glass protection, 3,000 nits peak brightness
Processor4nm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset
RAM8GB
StorageUp to 256GB
Rear Cameras- 50MP primary sensor with OIS and EIS
- 50MP telephoto camera
- 8MP ultrawide lens
Front Camera32MP sensor
Battery5,000mAh with 50W fast charging support
Operating SystemNothingOS 3.1 based on Android 15
Dust and Water ResistanceIP64 rating
Additional FeaturesIn-display fingerprint sensor

Nothing Phone (3a) Pro: Specifications and Features

The Nothing Phone (3a) Pro shares most of the specifications with the standard model, including the display, battery, charging speed, OS, IP rating, and fingerprint sensor. The Pro model is powered by a 4nm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

The Phone (3a) Pro features a triple rear camera setup which includes a 50MP main rear sensor with OIS, EIS, and 2x in-sensor zoom, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, 6x in-sensor zoom, and 60x digital zoom, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. On the front, the phone sports a 50MP selfie camera.

