Nothing Phone (3a) Series To Launch In India Today: Expected Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Nothing is all set to launch the Nothing Phone (3a) series today, March 4, 2025, in India and globally. The series will include two smartphones, namely the Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro, both already displayed at the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona.

The Nothing Phone (3a) series will be launched at 3:30 PM IST in the mid-range category, succeeding the Phone (2a) series. Post-launch, the device will be available for sale via Flipkart in India. Notably, the prices of the upcoming smartphones in India have been leaked ahead of the official announcement.

Nothing Phone (3a): Expected Specifications and Prices

Both the Nothing Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro are expected to share the same display, featuring a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Panda Glass protection, and 3,000 nits of peak brightness. Moreover, both smartphones could arrive in 8GB RAM and 12GB RAM options, packed with a 5,000mAh battery for a longer battery life.

Both the Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro will feature a triple rear camera setup. While the standard model sports a horizontal camera array, the Pro variant features an unusual camera arrangement inside a circular module. Both the devices are expected to feature a 50MP main sensor, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 50MP telephoto lens. While the standard version is expected to support 2x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom, the Pro model is expected to offer up to 3x optical zoom and up to 60x digital zoom.

The Nothing Phone (3a) is expected to feature a 32MP selfie camera, whereas the Phone (3a) Pro is expected to arrive with a 50MP selfie camera. The standard model is tipped to arrive in black and white colourways. Meanwhile, the Pro version is expected to be launched in grey and black shades.

Nothing Phone 3a Pro: Expected Prices

According to a Smartprix report, the vanilla model of the Nothing Phone (3a) is expected to be priced at Rs 24,999 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, while the top-spec 12GB RAM +256GB storage variant could be priced at Rs 28,999.

Meanwhile, the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro is expected to start at Rs 31,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant. The top-end 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is expected to be priced at Rs 35,999.