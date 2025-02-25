Nothing Phone 3a Series Design Revealed Ahead Of Launch Date

Hyderabad: Nothing has officially unveiled the design of the upcoming Nothing Phone 3a series online. The smartphone will be launched in India and globally on March 4, 2025. Moreover, it is expected, that the upcoming Nothing Phone 3a series will include the Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro. The post-shared online showcases that the handset will have a triple rear camera setup. Noticeably, the camera setup also includes a periscope shooter as well. This indicates that the current revealed design might likely be of the Nothing Phone 3a Pro. Additionally, the design of other handsets is expected to be unveiled in the next few days.

Nothing Phone 3a Series: Design Reveal

Nothing shared one of the designs of the upcoming Nothing Phone 3a series via an X post. The post presents how the smartphone will have a circular rear camera module placed at the centre of the device. The camera module is surrounded by three Glyph LEDs. Moreover, the post also showed that the camera island carries three sensors and an LED flash unit. On either side of the phone, two buttons are visible. These buttons are likely to be the volume rocker and power button. It is expected that an Action button could also feature on the phone. One among the three camera sensors could likely be a periscope sensor which suggests that the model in the teaser might be the higher-spec Nothing Phone 3a Pro.

Nothing Phone 3: Teased

Nothing, via an official video, confirmed that the Phone 3a series will have a glass back panel. The same video also teased the Phone 3a series devices, which showcased a blurred-out model that is claimed to be the Nothing Phone 3 will be launched within the upcoming months.

Nothing Phone 3a Series: Expected Specifications

Previously, the company has confirmed that the Nothing Phone 3a series will get a 50MP primary rear sensor with OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation), an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 50MP Sony periscope camera with OIS support. Moreover, the phone will have a 50MP front-facing camera. Both the Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro are expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset and run on the latest Nothing OS 3 out-of-the-box.