Nothing Unveils Community Edition Project For Phone (3a), Submissions Open Until April 23

Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition Project Announced

In a press release, the London-based phone maker announced the Phone (3a) Community Edition Project. Participants can submit their ideas for the new design of the Phone (3a) by April 23, 2025, 11 AM BST (3:30 PM IST). Winners will get a chance to work directly with the Nothing team. Just like the previous year, the Nothing Phone Community Edition Project will be conducted in four stages. The first stage will be the hardware design, which will be followed by the software design, accessory design, and marketing campaigns.

Stages of the Community Edition Project

The hardware design stage will allow the contestants to collaborate with Nothing's team to picturise and actuate their concepts about the Phone (3a) to life. The software design stage will feature the creation of wallpaper designs and widgets. In the accessory design stage, the participant will need to create an exclusive collectable or accessory item that will be shipped with the Phone (3a) Community Edition device. At the marketing campaign stage, the brand will take ideas from the Nothing community about the marketing of the special edition device. Notably, the winners of the Phone (3a) Community Edition Project will receive a confirmed cash prize of GBP 1,000 (around Rs 1.10 lakh).

Nothing Phone (2a) Community Edition

The London-based phone maker started its Community Edition Project in March 2024 and introduced the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition handset last October. This was the brand's first co-creation initiative with its Nothing Community. The Nothing Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition featured a glow-in-the-dark design, with only 1,000 units being made available for purchase. The handset is priced at Rs 29,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. Similarly, the Nothing Phone (3a) Community Edition will also be launched in October.

