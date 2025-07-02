Nothing Phone (3) With Glyph Matrix, Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Chip Launched In India: Prices, Specifications

Hyderabad: London-based technology company Nothing announced the launch of Nothing Phone (3), its first true flagship smartphone. The new handset retains the signature transparent design but replaces the Glyph Interface with a new Glyph Matrix micro-LED display. The flagship phone features IP68 certification, a camera system with lossless optical zoom and cinematic video recording capabilities, and a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset.

Announcing the new device, Nothing CEO Carl Pei expressed concern that modern smartphones had become indistinguishable and uninspiring, which is why they took their time to try and change the status quo. "After two years of focused development, Phone (3) is our answer: a flagship built to make tech feel personal again," Pei said.

Nothing Phone (3): Specifications and Features

Design: The Phone (3) features a new tri-column layout and a redesigned R-angle shape for improved ergonomics. On the front, it sports uniform 1.87 mm bezels, which are 18 per cent slimmer than the Phone (2), bringing the screen-to-body ratio close to 93 per cent.

Display: The Phone (3) features a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with 1.5K resolution and peak brightness up to 4500 nits (HDR) and 1600 nits (HMB), making it the brightest display from the brand. The display supports Ultra HDR and an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 30Hz to 120Hz, alongside a 1000Hz touch sampling rate and 2160Hz PWM dimming.

In picture: Nothing Phone (3a), Phone (3), and Phone (3a) Pro (Image Credits: Nothing)

Processor: The Phone (3) is powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Mobile Platform, which is based on 4nm technology—unlike the Snapdragon 8 Elite, which is based on 3nm technology. The chipset is paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

Cameras: The Phone (3) features a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP primary camera with OIS, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP periscope camera with OIS. The device also sports a 50MP front camera.

Battery and Charging: The Phone (3) is backed by a 5,500mAh silicon-carbon cell battery. It supports 65W fast wired charging, claiming it can fully charge in 54 minutes, and 15W wireless charging.

Nothing Phone (3) Specifications Display 120Hz 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED, up to 4500 nits brightness Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 (4nm) RAM 12GB/ 16GB Storage 256GB/ 512GB Rear Camera 50MP (OIS) + 50MP ultrawide + 50MP periscope (OIS) Front Camera 50MP Battery 5,500mAh Charging 65W wired charging + 15W wireless charging Operating System Nothing OS 3.5 (Android 15); upgradable to Android 16 / OS 4.0 in Q3 2025

Glyph Matrix: The Phone (3) features Glyph Matrix, designed to reduce screen time by delivering key notifications through a glanceable rear LED interface. The system supports an extension called Glyph Toys, which adds quick tools like Digital Clock, Stopwatch, Battery Indicator, and Solar Clock to the back of the phone in addition to games like Spin the Bottle. The Matrix can be personalised to contacts for pixelated avatars. An upcoming caller ID feature will expand its functionality even further.

Operating System: The Phone (3) runs Nothing OS 3.5, based on Android 15. It will be upgraded to Android 16 with OS 4.0, set to arrive in late 2025. Nothing is promising 5 years of Android updates and 7 years of security updates for the new handset. The OS is deeply integrated with AI to enable features like:

Essential Search : A universal search tool that offers instant answers and content discovery.

: A universal search tool that offers instant answers and content discovery. Flip to Record : Hands-free transcription and summarisation of conversations.

: Hands-free transcription and summarisation of conversations. Essential Space: An AI-organised hub for ideas, notes, and creative content.

Nothing Phone (3): Price in India, Availability

The Nothing Phone (3) arrives in two configurations. The base model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage costs Rs 79,999, whereas the top-end model with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage costs Rs 89,999. Nothing is offering an instant discount worth Rs 5,000 on the purchase of the device with certain bank cards, bringing the effective prices down to Rs 74,999 and Rs 84,999 respectively.

Phone (3) Variant Price Effective Price 12GB + 256GB ₹79,999 ₹74,999 16GB + 512GB ₹89,999 ₹84,999

The device will be available in Black and White colour options and will be sold via Flipkart, Flipkart Minutes, Vijay Sales, Croma, and all leading retail stores from July 15, 2025. The device is currently up for pre-booking, enabling users to get an additional year of warranty on the device as well as Nothing Ear (worth Rs 14,999) for free with Nothing Phone (3).