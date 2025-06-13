Nothing Phone (3) Will Be Made In India: Launch Date, Time, Specifications, Design

Hyderabad: Nothing Phone (3), scheduled to launch on July 1, 2025, will be manufactured locally in India, the brand confirmed. The device will be produced at Nothing's manufacturing facility in Chennai, which currently employs over 500 people, 95 per cent of whom are women.

"By driving the production of key products locally, Nothing aims to increase efficiency, shorten lead times, and respond more quickly to market demand," Nothing said, highlighting its broader strategy to strengthen its presence in the country and focus on local production.

Nothing already manufactures its smartphones in India. However, the decision to make the upcoming Phone (3) in the country holds significance for the London-based technology company as it will be Nothing's first-ever true flagship smartphone and probably the most important product right now.

“India has been an important market for us ever since the very beginning of Nothing. Every one of our smartphones has been manufactured here—and Phone (3) proudly joins that list," Nothing Co-Founder and India President, Akis Evangelidis, said. "As we accelerate our growth here, we’re doubling down on our investment in local manufacturing, talent, and innovation—fully aligned with the Make in India vision."

"Phone (3) marks a major milestone: our first true flagship, delivering the very best of Nothing. We can’t wait for our Indian users to experience it," Evangelidis added.

The Nothing Phone (3) was first teased by Nothing CEO Carl Pei during The Android Show: I/O Edition, confirming the device would cost somewhere around £800, which translates to around Rs 90,000. Later, Nothing announced the July 1 launch date alongside the device model number (A024) and a teaser for the back panel.

The teaser confirmed details from previously leaked renders of the device, which showcased a familiar design with a camera module that carries three sensors, one of which could be a periscope-style telephoto camera. The phone will be powered by a flagship processor and could sport a 5,000 mAh battery. It could sport the same display as the recently launched Phone (3a) Pro, which is a 6.77-inch 10-bit AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and 3,000 nits of peak brightness.