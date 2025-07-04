Nothing Phone (3) vs Samsung Galaxy S25 vs Apple iPhone 16: Quick Comparison Among The Three Premium Smartphones

Hyderabad: UK-based Nothing Technology Limited launched its first-ever flagship smartphone, the Nothing Phone (3), in India. The latest device features a 1.5K AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, up to 16GB RAM, up to 512GB storage, and a 50MP triple rear camera setup. It packs a 5,150mAh battery with 65W fast charging support and runs Nothing OS 3.5 based on Android 15.

The new handset comes with a transparent back panel and a unique design, and ditches the iconic Glyph interface, replacing it with Glyph Matrix. The Glyph Matrix is a programmable mini-LED screen that can show time, icons, and inform you of calls and notifications. As the device is priced at Rs 79,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, the cell phone directly falls under the hyper-competitive flagship smartphone segment, which is dominated by Samsung and Apple. So, considering this, here is a quick comparison between the Nothing Phone (3), Samsung Galaxy S25, and the Apple iPhone 16 smartphones.

Nothing Phone (3) vs Samsung Galaxy S25 vs Apple iPhone 16: Specifications

Price: The Nothing Phone (3) is priced at Rs 79,999 in India for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and costs Rs 89,999 for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage model in India.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 comes in three RAM and storage configurations. The 12GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 74,999, the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs Rs 80,999, and the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant is priced at Rs 92,999.

The Apple iPhone 16 costs Rs 79,900 for the 128GB model, the 256GB variant is priced at Rs 89,900, and the 512GB model costs Rs 1,09,900.

Design: The Nothing Phone (3) features a rectangular shape with rounded corners and a new Glyph Matrix, which is a programmable mini-LED screen that shows time, icons, and informs about calls and notifications. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S25 features a triple camera setup on its back panel, vertically aligned. The Apple iPhone 16 sports a dual camera setup placed inside a capsule-shaped camera island. All three phones have a rectangular shape with rounded corners.

Colours: The Nothing Phone (3) is available in Black and White colours. The Samsung Galaxy S25 comes in Icyblue, Navy, Silver, Mint, Blueblack, Coralred, and Pinkgold colourways. The Apple iPhone 16 features Black, White, Pink, Teal, and Ultramarine colour options.

Display: The Nothing Phone (3) features a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. The Samsung Galaxy S25 comes with a 6.15-inch Dynamic AMOLED FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Apple iPhone 16 sports a 6.1-inch XDR OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2,000 nits.

Processor: The Nothing Phone (3) is powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The Samsung Galaxy S25 is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which is paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The Apple iPhone 16 features an A18 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

Camera: The Nothing Phone (3) boasts a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP main rear camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP telephoto lens. It features a 50MP front-facing camera. The Samsung Galaxy S25 features a triple camera unit, which includes a 50MP main rear camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera. It comes with a 12MP front-facing camera. The Apple iPhone 16 sports a dual camera setup, which includes a 48MP main rear camera and a 12MP ultrawide lens. It features a 12MP front-facing camera.

Battery: The Nothing Phone (3) packs a 5,150mAh battery with 65W fast wired charging support, a 15W wireless charging support, a 5W reverse wireless charging support, and a 7.5W reverse wired charging support. The Samsung Galaxy S25 houses a 4,000mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless charging support. The Apple iPhone 16 packs a 3,561mAh battery with 30W wired and 25W wireless charging support.

Operating System: The Nothing Phone (3) runs NothingOS 3.5 based on Android 15 with five years of OS updates and seven years of security patches. The Samsung Galaxy S25 runs OneUI 7 based on Android 15 with up to seven years of OS updates and security patches. The Apple iPhone 16 runs on iOS 18 with five to seven years of OS updates.

Nothing Phone (3) vs Samsung Galaxy S25 vs Apple iPhone 16: Quick Comparison Feature Nothing Phone (3) Samsung Galaxy S25 Apple iPhone 16 Price Rs 79,999: 12GB + 256GB Rs 89,999: 16GB + 512GB Rs 74,999: 128GB Rs 80,999: 256GB Rs 92,999: 512GB Rs 79,900: 128GB Rs 89,900: 256GB Rs 1,09,900: 512GB Display 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED 6.15-inch Dynamic AMOLED 6.1-inch XDR OLED Processor Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Snapdragon 8 Elite A18 chipset Rear Camera 50MP main + 50MP ultrawide + 50MP telephoto 50MP main + 12MP ultrawide + 10MP telephoto 48MP main + 12MP ultrawide Front Camera 50MP 12MP 12MP Battery 5,150mAh 4,000mAh 3,561mAh Charging capacity 65W wired, 15W wireless, 5W reverse wireless, 7.5W reverse wired charging support 25W wired, 15W wireless charging support 30W wired, 25W wireless charging support OS NothingOS 3.5 (Android 15) OneUI 7 (Android 15) iOS 18

Conclusion

If you are looking for hardcore performance, then it is suggested to move towards the Galaxy S25 or the Apple iPhone, depending on your preference for Android or iOS operating systems. This is because the Phone (3) is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, which is far behind in performance compared to the Snapdragon 8 Elite and A18 chipsets present in the Galaxy S25 and iPhone 16, respectively.

On the other hand, if you want to have a stylish and unique-looking premium smartphone, then the Nothing Phone (3) must be your choice, as it has a transparent design on the back panel. Moreover, the Glyph Matrix adds to its unique styling, compared to the Galaxy S25 and iPhone 16, which have a sleek and minimal design.