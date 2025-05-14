Nothing Phone (3) To Launch This Summer As A 'True Flagship' Phone: CEO Hints At Price

Hyderabad: Google dropped "The Android Show: I/O Edition", showcasing the newest of Android features as well as innovations in Android smartphones. Appearing in the show's "Device Showcase" video, Nothing co-founder and CEO Carl Pei dropped an important announcement for the company's upcoming smartphone—Nothing Phone (3).

Pei called Nothing Phone (3) the brand's first true flagship smartphone, confirming that it is coming this summer. "We're going all in," Pei said, adding that the device will feature "premium materials, major performance upgrades, and software that really levels things up".

The CEO also hinted at the price, saying it will land somewhere around £800, which translates to around Rs 90,000.

It appears as if Nothing is ready to redefine its product lineup with the next launch. With its A-series now catering to the upper mid-range category and CMF phones aimed at the lower mid-range segment, the number series will sit in the flagship zone. While Pei has not defined any of the specifications of the upcoming Nothing Phone (3) smartphone, the price stands as clear indication of Nothing joining the competition in the premium smartphone category, right next to devices like Samsung Galaxy S25 series, iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13 series, Xiaomi 15 series, and more.

This will be the first time that Nothing releases a phone that sits so high on the price ladder. Notably, the Nothing Phone (1) was launched in July 2022 for a starting price of Rs 32,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The Nothing Phone (2) was launched in July 2023 for a starting price of Rs 44,999 for the same base configuration. Nothing refrained from launching the Phone (3) in July 2024 as it chose to focus on developing AI and improving the user experience.

The company, however, kept releasing devices in the A-series as well as under the CMF brand. It recently launched the CMF Phone 2 Pro and the Nothing Phone (3a) series. While the CMF device starts at Rs 18,999, the Phone (3a) starts at Rs 24,999 and the Phone (3a) Pro starts at Rs 29,999.