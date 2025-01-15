ETV Bharat / technology

Nothing Phone (3) To Launch By March 2025 With Focus On AI Features: Everything To Know

Hyderabad: Nothing is reportedly entering the flagship smartphone race with the launch of its upcoming Nothing Phone (3) smartphone. The device has been subjected to several leaks, detailing its specifications. A leaked email, allegedly from company co-founder Carl Pei to Nothing employees, reveals the launch timeline of the smartphone.

Tipster Evan Blass shared the said email on X (formerly Twitter), where Pei outlined the company's plans for 2025, calling it the "biggest year yet" for the brand and "Nothing's year of innovation". He also confirmed the launch of the Nothing Phone (3) in the first quarter of the year, meaning the device could be announced by March 2025.

The screenshot of the said email calls the announcement of Phone (3) a "landmark smartphone launch that the world will be very excited to see".

While the email does not provide more details about the Nothing Phone (3), it confirms that the device would serve as the company's first step towards offering an AI-powered platform, made possible through breakthrough innovations in terms of the user interface. This hints towards Nothing doubling down on packing AI features into the upcoming smartphone.

"We're aiming at redefining the user experience of personal computing devices – creating technology that knows you, makes your life easier, and is present where you are. Technology that enables us to achieve our greatest creative potential," Pei said.