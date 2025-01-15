Nothing Phone (3) To Launch By March 2025 With Focus On AI Features: Everything To Know

Hyderabad: Nothing is reportedly entering the flagship smartphone race with the launch of its upcoming Nothing Phone (3) smartphone. The device has been subjected to several leaks, detailing its specifications. A leaked email, allegedly from company co-founder Carl Pei to Nothing employees, reveals the launch timeline of the smartphone.
Tipster Evan Blass shared the said email on X (formerly Twitter), where Pei outlined the company's plans for 2025, calling it the "biggest year yet" for the brand and "Nothing's year of innovation". He also confirmed the launch of the Nothing Phone (3) in the first quarter of the year, meaning the device could be announced by March 2025.
The screenshot of the said email calls the announcement of Phone (3) a "landmark smartphone launch that the world will be very excited to see".
While the email does not provide more details about the Nothing Phone (3), it confirms that the device would serve as the company's first step towards offering an AI-powered platform, made possible through breakthrough innovations in terms of the user interface. This hints towards Nothing doubling down on packing AI features into the upcoming smartphone.
"We're aiming at redefining the user experience of personal computing devices – creating technology that knows you, makes your life easier, and is present where you are. Technology that enables us to achieve our greatest creative potential," Pei said.
Nothing Phone (3) leaked specifications
According to several leaks, Nothing Phone (3) is expected to arrive with a 6.67-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with support for 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+. The phone could draw power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. Although the processor is a generation old compared to premium devices powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, it is indeed a flagship chipset.
The phone is tipped to feature up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. It could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. The new phone is expected to run NothingOS 3.0 and feature lots of AI-powered features.
As we step into a new chapter, let’s look back on the moments that made 2024 an unforgettable year for Nothing.— Nothing (@nothing) January 1, 2025
March 5: Phone (2a), CMF Buds and Neckband.
April 18: Ear & Ear (a).
July 8: CMF Phone 1, Buds Pro 2 and Watch Pro 2.
July 24: Red dot award and iF design award for… pic.twitter.com/G9Ems7vKgR
Nothing is tipped to continue with the brand's signature glyph interface with customisable LED light strips on the back. It could also feature a new action button, similar to what Apple offers on the new iPhones. We still don't know about the camera specifications of the device.
The Nothing Phone (3) is expected to be priced around Rs 50,000.