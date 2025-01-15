ETV Bharat / technology

Nothing Phone (3) To Launch By March 2025 With Focus On AI Features: Everything To Know

Nothing Phone (3), tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, could mark the UK-based brand's entry into the flagship smartphone race.

Nothing Phone (3) to launch in Q1 2025
In picture: Nothing Phone 2 for representation (Nothing)
author img

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : Jan 15, 2025, 10:42 AM IST

Hyderabad: Nothing is reportedly entering the flagship smartphone race with the launch of its upcoming Nothing Phone (3) smartphone. The device has been subjected to several leaks, detailing its specifications. A leaked email, allegedly from company co-founder Carl Pei to Nothing employees, reveals the launch timeline of the smartphone.

Tipster Evan Blass shared the said email on X (formerly Twitter), where Pei outlined the company's plans for 2025, calling it the "biggest year yet" for the brand and "Nothing's year of innovation". He also confirmed the launch of the Nothing Phone (3) in the first quarter of the year, meaning the device could be announced by March 2025.

The screenshot of the said email calls the announcement of Phone (3) a "landmark smartphone launch that the world will be very excited to see".

While the email does not provide more details about the Nothing Phone (3), it confirms that the device would serve as the company's first step towards offering an AI-powered platform, made possible through breakthrough innovations in terms of the user interface. This hints towards Nothing doubling down on packing AI features into the upcoming smartphone.

"We're aiming at redefining the user experience of personal computing devices – creating technology that knows you, makes your life easier, and is present where you are. Technology that enables us to achieve our greatest creative potential," Pei said.

Nothing Phone (3) leaked specifications

According to several leaks, Nothing Phone (3) is expected to arrive with a 6.67-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with support for 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+. The phone could draw power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. Although the processor is a generation old compared to premium devices powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, it is indeed a flagship chipset.

The phone is tipped to feature up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. It could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. The new phone is expected to run NothingOS 3.0 and feature lots of AI-powered features.

Nothing is tipped to continue with the brand's signature glyph interface with customisable LED light strips on the back. It could also feature a new action button, similar to what Apple offers on the new iPhones. We still don't know about the camera specifications of the device.

The Nothing Phone (3) is expected to be priced around Rs 50,000.

Hyderabad: Nothing is reportedly entering the flagship smartphone race with the launch of its upcoming Nothing Phone (3) smartphone. The device has been subjected to several leaks, detailing its specifications. A leaked email, allegedly from company co-founder Carl Pei to Nothing employees, reveals the launch timeline of the smartphone.

Tipster Evan Blass shared the said email on X (formerly Twitter), where Pei outlined the company's plans for 2025, calling it the "biggest year yet" for the brand and "Nothing's year of innovation". He also confirmed the launch of the Nothing Phone (3) in the first quarter of the year, meaning the device could be announced by March 2025.

The screenshot of the said email calls the announcement of Phone (3) a "landmark smartphone launch that the world will be very excited to see".

While the email does not provide more details about the Nothing Phone (3), it confirms that the device would serve as the company's first step towards offering an AI-powered platform, made possible through breakthrough innovations in terms of the user interface. This hints towards Nothing doubling down on packing AI features into the upcoming smartphone.

"We're aiming at redefining the user experience of personal computing devices – creating technology that knows you, makes your life easier, and is present where you are. Technology that enables us to achieve our greatest creative potential," Pei said.

Nothing Phone (3) leaked specifications

According to several leaks, Nothing Phone (3) is expected to arrive with a 6.67-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with support for 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+. The phone could draw power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. Although the processor is a generation old compared to premium devices powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, it is indeed a flagship chipset.

The phone is tipped to feature up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. It could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. The new phone is expected to run NothingOS 3.0 and feature lots of AI-powered features.

Nothing is tipped to continue with the brand's signature glyph interface with customisable LED light strips on the back. It could also feature a new action button, similar to what Apple offers on the new iPhones. We still don't know about the camera specifications of the device.

The Nothing Phone (3) is expected to be priced around Rs 50,000.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NOTHINGNOTHING FLAGSHIP PHONENOTHING PHONE 3 LAUNCH TIMELINENOTHING PHONE 3 SPECIFICATIONSNOTHING PHONE 3

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.