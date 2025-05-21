Nothing Phone (3) Confirmed To Launch In July: Everything To Know

Hyderabad: Nothing has finally confirmed the global launch of the Nothing Phone (3). In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the company announced that the upcoming smartphone will be launched in July 2025, giving more clarity over the previously announced timeline of summer 2025.

The Nothing Phone (3) will be launched globally and in India. Notably, the exact launch date and specifications of the Phone (3) have not yet been revealed. The company is expected to follow its usual strategy of gradually revealing details in the run-up to the launch. The confirmation of the launch of Nothing Phone (3) is no big surprise, as Nothing CEO Carl Pei had teased the handset a while ago and also hinted at the price range during The Android Show.

Nothing Phone (3): Expected Specifications

Even though the official details related to the specifications of the handset are still a mystery, Pei has confirmed that the phone will come with high-end materials, enhanced performance, and software improvements that aim to deliver a seamless mobile experience. The Phone (3) is expected to be powered by a flagship chipset from Qualcomm, although the exact processor has not yet been confirmed.

As per a report from Smartprix, the Nothing Phone (3) will feature a triple camera setup, which would include a large primary sensor and a periscope-style telephoto lens. If this becomes true, then Nothing will be able to compete against established players in mobile photography. Moreover, the Nothing Phone (3) could pack a 5000mAh battery.

Nothing Phone (3): Expected Price

For the upcoming smartphone, Nothing has shifted its price positioning and tagged it as its first proper flagship device. The new device is expected to come with a potential price bump, which has also been hinted at by CEO Carl Pei in a video uploaded on Android’s official YouTube channel. It would be priced around £800 (around Rs 92,000).

