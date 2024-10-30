Nothing Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition Launched In India With 'Glow In Dark' Design

Hyderabad: Nothing on Wednesday launched the Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition. The brand has made only 1,000 units of the device globally. It will be available to buy on November 12 on a first come, first served basis.

The registrations for the device are live at nothing.tech. Registering earlier will increase the chances of being in the first wave of invites. Notably, the brand will prioritise community members who participated in the project.

The device emerges from Nothing's community project (Nothing)

The Nothing Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition is brand's first co-created product, "born from the imagination" of its community members. The smartphone features green-tinted phosphorescent material finishes, which enable the elements of the phone's back emit a soft glow in the dark. Nothing says that the design element could allow users to locate their phone in the dark.

Additionally, the Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition comes equipped with six wallpapers that feature cables, pipes, microchips, and components. The packaging features a green box that depicts a 3D interpretation of the phone glowing in the dark.

The community project kicked off in April 2024 with Hardware Design stage, followed by Wallpaper Design stage in May, Packaging Design stage in June, and Marketing Campaign in July. The project received over 900 submissions from 47 countries.

Nothing Phone (2a) Plus specifications, price

The Nothing Phone (2a) Plus was launched in India for a starting price of Rs 27,999. The device sports a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with support for 120Hz refresh rate and 1,300 nits of peak brightness. It draws power from a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro 5G chipset, paired with Mali-G610 MC4 GPU, up to 12GB RAM, and 256GB storage.

It comes with a dual rear camera setup, featuring a 50MP Samsung GN9 primary sensor with OIS and a 50MP Samsung JN1 sensor. On the front, the Phone (2a) Plus sports another 50MP Samsung JN1 sensor. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 50W fast charging. It also features IP54 rating for dust and water resistance.