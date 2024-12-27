Nothing Phone 2 Series Gets Circle To Search Feature Via Nothing OS 3.0 Update: How To Use

Hyderabad: Nothing on Thursday announced (via its community forum) that it is releasing the Circle to Search feature on Nothing OS3.0 based on Android 15 for its Phone (2), Phone (2a), and Phone (2a) Plus devices. The feature is available as part of the NothingOS 3.0 update.

NothingOS 3.0: Circle to Search

The post shared on Nothing's community forum announced that the Circle to Search feature will be powered by AI. The feature was developed by Google and first rolled out to Samsung's flagship smartphones. Nothing says that the Circle to Search feature in its smartphones has been rolled out after they passed “additional testing”.

The Nothing OS 3.0 is available as a stable update on the Nothing Phone (2a) and Phone (2) while the Phone 2a Plus users can only download the Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta 1 as of now.

The NothingOS 3.0 update comes with the following build numbers:

Nothing Phone 2: Pong-V3.0-241207-0124

Phone 2a: Pacman-V3.0-241210-2057

Phone 2a Plus: PacmanPro-V3.0-241126-1448 (Beta build)

Circle to Search: What is it?

Circle to Search feature helps users search for anything on the internet by highlighting it on the screen. The highlighted image will be processed for its visual lookup using AI. The feature supports actions like scribbling, circling, or drawing on an object or text on the screen. The Circle to Search feature can be used to copy or translate text as well. The feature is turned on by long-pressing the home button or the navigation bar.

Circle to Search: How to Use it?

The Circle to Search on Nothing smartphones supports multiple navigation modes. When you are using the three-button navigation, simply press the home button to call on the 'Circle to Search' feature. On the other hand, if you are in gesture navigation mode, simply long-press the navigation bar and the AI feature will pop up. To activate the Circle to Search feature just go to Settings > Special Features > Gestures > Navigation mode > Circle to Search.