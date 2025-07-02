Nothing Headphone (1) With KEF Sound, 42dB ANC Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Nothing has announced the launch of Headphone (1), its first entry into the over-ear audio category, alongside the Nothing Phone (3). The new headset has been acoustically engineered in collaboration with audio innovator KEF, claiming to deliver an immersive listening experience with precision sound. Nothing says the product has been designed for both audiophiles and everyday listeners. With an unusual form, the new Headphone (1) also features a transparent design, similar to Nothing smartphones and earbuds.

“With Headphone (1), we set out to create something that doesn’t just sound great, it feels different the moment you pick it up,” said Adam Bates, Head of Design at Nothing. “From the tactile controls to the transparent construction, every detail is intentional. It’s a product that looks different, works differently, and invites people to connect with sound in a more expressive way.”

Nothing Headphone (1) Price in India, Availability

The Nothing Headphone (1) is priced at Rs 21,999. It will be available via Flipkart, Flipkart Minutes, Myntra, Vijay Sales, Croma, and all leading retail stores starting from July 15, 2025.

As part of launch offers, the brand will sell the device at an introductory price of Rs 19,999 on the first day of sale. It will arrive in Black and White colour options.

Nothing Headphone (1): Specifications and Features

The Nothing Headphone (1) incorporates transparent design elements alongside materials such as formed aluminium, CNC-machined components, and memory foam for physical comfort. It is lightweight, and the build combines aluminium and plastic, with telescopic arms for adjustability. The ear cushions are oil-resistant and shaped to conform to various head sizes and shapes, aiming to reduce pressure for extended use.

Nothing Headphone (1) arrives in Black and White colour options (Image Credits: Nothing)

Instead of touch interfaces, the Headphone (1) uses integrated mechanical controls, which include Roller, Paddle, and Button, for volume adjustment, media navigation, mode switching, and more.

Developed in collaboration with audio company KEF, the headphones use a custom 40 mm dynamic driver to support multiple audio modes, including active noise cancellation (ANC), transparency mode, and spatial audio. The system incorporates spatialisation and head-tracking for adaptive stereo output. Audio connectivity options include Hi-Res Audio, LDAC, USB-C lossless playback, and a 3.5mm jack. Components like a damping system and suspension are designed to reduce distortion.

Noise cancellation is managed through dual microphones and real-time environmental adjustment, while a four-microphone ENC (environmental noise cancellation) system is supported by AI trained on numerous sound scenarios for clearer voice capture.

The Nothing Headphone (1) is IP52 rated for dust and water resistance (Image Credits: Nothing)

The Headphone (1) sports a 1,040mAh battery, which claims to last up to 35 hours of use with ANC enabled. It also claims to provide around 2.4 hours of playback with just a 5-minute charge. Connectivity features include a 3.5mm audio jack and Bluetooth 5.3, alongside support for multiple device pairing, Fast Pair, and low-latency transmission.

Software features are accessible through the Nothing X app. The customizable Button control enables functions such as Channel Hop (switching between recent audio sources), voice command activation, and access to Essential Space—an interface for storing voice notes and reminders. An 8-band equaliser is available for audio customisation.