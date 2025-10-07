Nothing Adds New Call Recording Feature In India: Eligible Devices, How To Use
The feature is part of the Essential Space and can be turned on using the Essential Key on the Nothing Phone (3) series.
Published : October 7, 2025 at 2:40 PM IST
Hyderabad: Nothing has introduced a new call recording feature via its Essential Space app. The functionality will arrive automatically to eligible Nothing smartphones and does not require a manual update by users.
When a user is on a voice call, the call recording feature can be activated either by long-pressing the Essential Key or by tapping on the "Start recording" button in a notification at the top of the screen. The recording will be automatically saved in the Essential Space for later playback.
Call Recording rolls out on Essential Space today! ☎️— Essential (@essential) October 6, 2025
Long-press the Essential Key to record any call.
Focus and be present in your conversation. Essential Space remembers the details. pic.twitter.com/4FuYL2tvuJ
The feature will also provide a transcription of the call recording, highlighting the summary and main topics of the conversation. The new call recording feature is exclusive to the Nothing Phone (3), Phone (3a), and Phone (3a) Pro and available in India, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, and the UK.
Nothing says that the rollout has already started for these regions, and it aims to bring the feature to more countries soon.
The Essential Space in Nothing phones
Nothing introduced the Essential Space with the Nothing Phone (3) lineup. It is an AI-powered hub that lets users easily perform daily tasks. The hub can be launched instantly using the Essential Key on the right side of the Phone (3) series. It allows users to capture, organise, and act on the information.
The Essential Key lets users quickly take screenshots and record voice notes, which can be transcribed and summarised using artificial intelligence. The company has been adding more features and functionalities to the Essential Space over the past few months, including the ability to quickly transcribe and save meeting audio with the Flip-to-Record button.
The functionality is Nothing's attempt to transform the way we use smartphones by allowing users to manage the constant flow of digital information, reducing the manual search for notes and screenshots.