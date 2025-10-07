ETV Bharat / technology

Nothing Adds New Call Recording Feature In India: Eligible Devices, How To Use

Hyderabad: Nothing has introduced a new call recording feature via its Essential Space app. The functionality will arrive automatically to eligible Nothing smartphones and does not require a manual update by users. When a user is on a voice call, the call recording feature can be activated either by long-pressing the Essential Key or by tapping on the "Start recording" button in a notification at the top of the screen. The recording will be automatically saved in the Essential Space for later playback. The feature will also provide a transcription of the call recording, highlighting the summary and main topics of the conversation. The new call recording feature is exclusive to the Nothing Phone (3), Phone (3a), and Phone (3a) Pro and available in India, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, and the UK.