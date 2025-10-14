ETV Bharat / technology

NotebookLM Updates Video Overviews With Nano Banana, Six New Visual Styles, And New Formats

Hyderabad: Google has announced a major update to Video Overviews in NotebookLM, introducing integration with Gemini’s image generation model, Nano Banana. This enhancement allows Video Overviews to leverage Nano Banana’s rapid generation capabilities, element-based editing features, and consistent character rendering.

Google states that the updated Video Overviews will automatically use one of six new visual styles and also create either a detailed or brief video illustration. With this update, users will now be able to create or understand complex topics better.

The Mountain View-based tech giant will start the rollout of the new update in all supported languages to Pro users this week. Other users will get this update within the coming weeks.

Updated Video Overviews in NotebookLM

Video Overviews is an AI-powered feature in the NotebookLM, which transforms the user-provided sources into a video. They can be converted either into AI-narrated slides, pulling images, diagrams, quotes, and numbers. The Video Overviews turn complex user-provided documents into simple, clear, comprehensive, and engaging content.

Users can choose their preferred visual styles and formats. (Image Credit: Google Blog)

Nano Banana is the popular name of the Gemini’s image generation model called Gemini 2.5 Flash Image. With the help of this AI-powered image generation model, Video Overviews in NotebookLM will now be able to generate more helpful, contextual, and visually appealing video illustrations. These are produced by the inputs provided by the users, which will enable them to understand and remember the content better.