NotebookLM Updates Video Overviews With Nano Banana, Six New Visual Styles, And New Formats
Published : October 14, 2025 at 1:05 PM IST
Hyderabad: Google has announced a major update to Video Overviews in NotebookLM, introducing integration with Gemini’s image generation model, Nano Banana. This enhancement allows Video Overviews to leverage Nano Banana’s rapid generation capabilities, element-based editing features, and consistent character rendering.
Google states that the updated Video Overviews will automatically use one of six new visual styles and also create either a detailed or brief video illustration. With this update, users will now be able to create or understand complex topics better.
We think you're going to like these updates a bunch 🍌— NotebookLM (@NotebookLM) October 13, 2025
Introducing six new visual styles for Video Overviews (powered by Nano Banana) and a shorter " brief" option for quick insights.
these will start rolling out to pro users this week and to all users in the upcoming weeks. pic.twitter.com/2QRNHjPSh2
The Mountain View-based tech giant will start the rollout of the new update in all supported languages to Pro users this week. Other users will get this update within the coming weeks.
Updated Video Overviews in NotebookLM
Video Overviews is an AI-powered feature in the NotebookLM, which transforms the user-provided sources into a video. They can be converted either into AI-narrated slides, pulling images, diagrams, quotes, and numbers. The Video Overviews turn complex user-provided documents into simple, clear, comprehensive, and engaging content.
Nano Banana is the popular name of the Gemini’s image generation model called Gemini 2.5 Flash Image. With the help of this AI-powered image generation model, Video Overviews in NotebookLM will now be able to generate more helpful, contextual, and visually appealing video illustrations. These are produced by the inputs provided by the users, which will enable them to understand and remember the content better.
While creating video illustrations, the updated Video Overviews will automatically use one of the following new visual styles:
- Watercolour
- Papercraft
- Anime
- Whiteboard
- Retro Print
- Heritage
It is worth noting that users can also manually select among these visual styles.
Apart from this, Google has also announced that the new Video Overviews will have two new formats for generating visual content. Users can choose between Explainer and Brief formats.
- Explainer: Using this new format, users can create a structured and comprehensive video illustration based on user input for an in-depth and higher level of understanding.
- Brief: With the help of this new format, users can generate bite-sized video illustrations to quickly learn about the important parts of the document.
How to create a video illustration on the new Video Overview
To access the updated Video Overviews, users will have to visit the NotebookLM’s official website (NotebookLM.google.com) in their preferred web browser and sign in with their Google account. Then they need to select “Create new notebook” in the recent tab or click on “New notebook” to create a new notebook. Once it is done, follow the steps mentioned below:
Step 1: Select the source in NotebookLM and click the “Video Overview” button.
Step 2: To customise the video, users can select the pencil icon on the Video Overview tile.
Step 3: Choose between the visual styles and formats. Users can try customising the video according to their preference. For instance, they can customise like, “Focus only on the cost analysis sections of the business plan," or "Convert these recipes into an easy-to-follow video focusing on the prep time and cooking steps.”
Step 4: Now wait till the video is generated.